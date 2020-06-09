Percy Jackson Author Slams Movie Adaptation: 'It's My Life's Work Going Through a Meat Grinder'

"We're gonna fix it soon," teased the author, who is involved with an upcoming television adaptation of his fantasy book series for Disney+

Rick Riordan is airing his grievances on previous big-screen adaptations of his Percy Jackson novels.

On Monday, the bestselling author of the young-adult fantasy series responded to a fan on Twitter who claimed the 2010 movie Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief was censored on Disney+.

The user said the casino sequence was edited from the original version (the streaming service did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment) — but Riordan would be fine with the entire film being erased.

"I don't know, but clearly it's a mistake. They should censor the entire thing. Just two hours of blank screen," tweeted Riordan.

When a fan of the books tweeted that it's "refreshing" that the writer "hates" the movie adaptations, Riordan responded what seeing his source material translated to the big screen was like for him.

"Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah," he wrote.

Riordan said it's "all fine," however, since he is "gonna fix it soon." Last month, he announced that he will be involved in bringing the Percy Jackson and the Olympians books to TV form on Disney+.

Riordan, who's been vocal about his disapproval of the movie and its 2013 sequel Sea of Monsters, also said he refuses to watch the films.

"I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story," he tweeted. "I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess."

A rep for Columbus did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Riordan claimed that he donated the money he was paid for the movie rights to charity, adding that "trashy scripts can never end up being great films." The books were also turned into a Broadway musical, The Lightning Thief, which closed its curtains in January.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight recently, Lerman, 28, reflected on the film and said, while he's proud of it, he's glad fans will be treated to a more faithful adaptation.