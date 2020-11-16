Chris Pratt's Movie Onward Wins People's Choice Award After His Controversial Call for Votes

Chris Pratt's controversial plea for the vote worked at this year's People's Choice Awards.

The actor's Pixar movie Onward took home the award for family movie of 2020 at Sunday's show, hosted by Demi Lovato.

The win comes after Pratt, 41, faced some backlash for his Instagram post last month in which he poked fun at celebrities who urge their fans to vote. Pratt made the post leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Sharing a movie poster for the animated film, the father of two wrote in the caption, "With all that's going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote. Just ask any celebrity."

He continued, "They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for. #onward The heroes before us did not spill their blood only to have their sacrifices wasted by your apathy. The upcoming 2020 People's Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity."

"Vote for #Onward for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole," he added. "Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard."

His post was criticized by some for being "insensitive" in light of the then-approaching U.S. presidential election.

Responding to an Instagram post by E! News that asked followers the same question Berg posited, Schwarzenegger wrote, "Is this really what we need?"

"There's so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways," she continued. "Being mean is so yesterday. There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let's try that."

Pratt's Avengers costar Mark Ruffalo also addressed the fact that Pratt had yet to endorse a candidate in his defense of the actor, tweeting, "He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let's keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."