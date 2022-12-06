People's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals

The 2022 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, are airing live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. ET/PT

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE.

and Ben Trivett
Published on December 6, 2022 07:53 PM
01 of 11

Shania Twain

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
02 of 11

Kel Mitchell & Kenan Thompson

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Todd Williamson/Getty
03 of 11

Laverne Cox

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Michael Buckner/Getty
04 of 11

Karamo Brown

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty
05 of 11

Natalie Joy & Nick Viall

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Michael Buckner/Getty
06 of 11

Chrishell Stause

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Todd Williamson/Getty
07 of 11

The Miz & Maryse Mizanin

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Todd Williamson/Getty
08 of 11

Mari Copeny

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Todd Williamson/Getty
09 of 11

Josh Richards

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Todd Williamson/Getty
10 of 11

Erin Lim

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Michael Buckner/Getty
11 of 11

Chris Olsen

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Lisa O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty
