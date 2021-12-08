The 2021 People's Choice Awards are airing live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California from 9-11 p.m. ET

People's Choice Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are awarding fan-favorite stars, shows and movies in categories spanning the entertainment sphere.

The show is airing Tuesday from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with Kenan Thompson hosting and featuring performances from Blake Shelton and H.E.R.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Keep scrolling for the complete list of winners.

People's Champion Award of 2021

People's Icon of 2021

People's Music Icon of 2021

Fashion Icon Award of 2021

The Movie of 2021

Black Widow

Coming 2 America

F9: The Fast Saga

Dune

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let Their Be Carnage

People's Choice Awards Simu Liu Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Comedy Movie of 2021

Coming 2 America

Free Guy

He's All That

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Thunder Force

Vacation Friends

For more on the 2021 People's Choice Awards and other top stories, listen below to our daily podcast on PEOPLE Every Day.

The Action Movie of 2021

Black Widow

F9: The Fast Saga

Godzilla vs. Kong

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The Drama Movie of 2021

A Quiet Place Part II

Cruella

Dune

Fatherhood

Halloween Kills

In the Heights

Old

Respect

The Family Movie of 2021

Cinderella

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Tom and Jerry

Vivo

Yes Day

Kim Kardashian Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Male Movie Star of 2021

Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)

Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)

John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)

The Female Movie Star of 2021

Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)

Florence Pugh (Black Widow)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)

Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

The Drama Movie Star of 2021

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)

Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)

Jason Momoa (Dune)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)

Timothée Chalamet (Dune)

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)

Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)

Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)

Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)

The Action Movie Star of 2021

Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)

Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)

Florence Pugh (Black Widow)

John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)

People's Choice Awards Tom Hiddleston Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Show of 2021

Cobra Kai

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Loki

Saturday Night Live

The Bachelor

This Is Us

WandaVision

The Drama Show of 2021

Outer Banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

The Comedy Show of 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Grown-ish

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock

Scarlett Johansson Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Reality Show of 2021

The Competition Show of 2021

America's Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2021

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

The Female TV Star of 2021

Angela Bassett (9-1-1)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)

Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)

The Drama TV Star of 2021

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)

Angela Bassett (9-1-1)

Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

People's Choice Awards Chelsea Handler Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Comedy TV Star of 2021

Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)

Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)

The Daytime Talk Show of 2021

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Halle Berry Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Competition Contestant of 2021

Cody Rigsby (Dancing With the Stars)

Gottmik (RuPaul's Drag Race)

JoJo (The Masked Singer)

JoJo Siwa (Dancing With the Stars)

Katie Thurston (The Bachelorette)

Matt James (The Bachelor)

Symone (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Wiz Khalifa (The Masked Singer)

The Reality Star of 2021

Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta)

Joe Amabile (Bachelor in Paradise)

Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

Kim Kardashian West (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation)

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021

Cobra Kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021

Loki

Lucifer

La Brea

Shadow and Bone

Superman and Lois

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

WandaVision

Dwayne Johnson Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Male Artist of 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

The Female Artist of 2021

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

The Group of 2021

BTS

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

Twenty One Pilots

The Song of 2021

"Butter" (BTS)

"Bad Habits" (Ed Sheeran)

"Easy on Me" (Adele)

"Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Stay" (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)

"Up" (Cardi B)

The Album of 2021

Certified Lover Boy (Drake)

Culture III (Migos)

Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)

Justice (Justine Bieber)

Montero (Lil Nas X)

Planet Her (Doja Cat)

Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)

Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)

People's Choice Awards Ellen DeGeneres Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Country Artist of 2021

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

The Latin Artist of 2021

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

The New Artist of 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid Laroi

Tomorrow X Together

The Music Video of 2021

"Butter" (BTS)

"Easy on Me" (Adele)

"Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Location" (Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)

"My Universe" (Coldplay X BTS)

"Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Stay" (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber)

The Collaboration of 2021

"Best Friend" (Saweetie feat. Doja Cat)

"Industry Baby"(Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow)

"Kiss Me More" (Doja Cat feat. SZA)

"Leave the Door Open" (Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak))

"Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Stay" (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)

"Way 2 Sexy" (Drake feat. Future & Young Thug)

"You Right" (Doja Cat, The Weeknd)

The Social Star of 2021

Addison Rae

Britney Spears

Charli D'Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

The Pop Special of 2021

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

Friends: The Reunion

Justin Bieber: Our World

Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Oprah with Meghan and Harry

Pink: All I Know So Far

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

The Comedy Act of 2021

Back to Abnormal Tour (Trevor Noah)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Bo Burnham)

From Scratch Tour (John Mulaney)

Sorry, Harriet Tubman (Phoebe Robisnon)

The King's Jester Tour (Hasan Minhaj)

The Milk & Money Tour (Ali Wong)

Vaccinated and Horny Tour (Chelsea Handler)

You Know What It Is (Marlon Wayans)

The Game Changer of 2021

Alex Morgan

Bubba Wallace

Carl Nassib

Naomi Osaka

Patrick Mahomes

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee

The Pop Podcast of 2021

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

Armchair Expert

Call Her Daddy

Chicks in the Office

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew

SmartLess

Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer