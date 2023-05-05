PEOPLE's Summer Movie Preview 2023, From 'Indiana Jones' to 'Barbie'

Grab some popcorn and keep cool inside with the season's hottest films 

By Eric Andersson
Published on May 5, 2023 04:50 PM
Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures
01 of 17

Fast X

Jason Momoa is Dante in FAST X, directed by Louis Leterrier © Universal Studios

The 10th movie in the Fast franchise brings out more big biceps and an even bigger grudge: Jason Momoa joins the cast as Dante Reyes, a villain out to avenge the death of his dad. One target: cocky ex-street racer turned international hero Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Michelle Rodriguez also star. In theaters May 19

02 of 17

About My Father

summer movies
Dan Anderson

Cultures collide in this comedy when Sebastian (comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who also co-wrote the movie) brings his crass father Salvo (Robert De Niro) on a weekend getaway with his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) and her wealthy family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche). In theaters May 26

03 of 17

The Little Mermaid

(L-R): Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Disney

The live-action take on Disney's 1989 animated musical features Halle Bailey making a splash as Ariel, the mermaid who makes a deal with sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) in order to be with human Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). Three new songs join favorites like "Under the Sea," and Jacob Tremblay, who voices Ariel's friend Flounder, promises a dazzling spectacle: "It's going to give everyone goose bumps." In theaters May 26

04 of 17

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE.
Columbia Pictures

Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) meets (and battles!) other suited-up web-slingers voiced by Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya and more. This animated movie is the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In theaters June 2

05 of 17

Strays

summer movies
Universal Studios

"Bad dog!" takes on an R-rated meaning as Will Ferrell voices a pooch, Reggie, who falls in with a gang of very naughty canines voiced by Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher and Randall Park. They help Reggie seek revenge on the abusive former owner (Will Forte) who abandoned him. In theaters June 9

06 of 17

The Blackening

Melvin Gregg as King, Grace Byers as Allison, Antoinette Robertson as Lisa, Sinqua Walls as Nnamdi, Jermaine Fowler as Clifton, Dewayne Perkins as Dewayne, and Xochitl Mayo as Shanika in The Blackening. Photo Credit: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate
Glen Wilson/Lionsgate

Mixing horror and humor, this film features an ensemble cast—including Grace Byers, Sinqua Walls, Melvin King and Yvonne Orji—as a group of friends on a getaway who are targeted by a masked murderer. The dark satire pokes fun at scary-movie clichés, including how people of color often die first. In theaters June 16

07 of 17

Extraction 2

Extraction 2. Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2. Cr. Jasin Boland/Netflix © 2023

In this follow-up to the 2020 action-thriller, the body count rises as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) faces off against a group of deadly religious zealots. "In true sequel fashion, everything is bigger and more dangerous this time around, and not just the action," says director Sam Hargrave. "Tyler is no longer in the best of shape, having been broken both physically and spiritually from the events of the first film." On Netflix June 16

08 of 17

The Flash

The Flash Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Justice League hero gets a standalone adventure "loaded with joy, humor and nostalgia," says director Andy Muschietti. The Flash (Ezra Miller) travels back in time to save his mom from dying but winds up changing the future. And with fearsome General Zod (Shannon) back, he'll need help from two Batmen (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck)! In theaters June 16

09 of 17

No Hard Feelings

and Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) and Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in Columbia Pictures’ NO HARD FEELINGS. credit Macall Polay SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

A romp about two parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) who hire a down-on-her-luck woman (Jennifer Lawrence) to bed their awkward teenage son (Andrew Barth Feldman). Expect lots of cheeky humor . . . like that title. In theaters June 23

10 of 17

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.

The fifth movie in the blockbuster franchise—and the final time Harrison Ford will don the hero's fedora—"is a big love letter to Indiana Jones," says director James Mangold. Think cameos, callbacks to previous films and another sweeping score from composer John Williams. In Destiny the archeology professor is on the cusp of retirement, "but adventure comes a-knocking nonetheless," says Mangold. Set in 1969, Jones's new escapade involves the Space Race and, as his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) notes, "a dial that could change the course of history." In theaters June 30

11 of 17

Joy Ride

Stephanie Hsu as Kat, Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, Ashley Park as Audrey, and Sherry Cola as Lolo in Joy Ride. Photo Credit: Ed Araquel
Ed Araquel

Road trip! Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu stars as one of four friends (along with Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park and Sherry Cola) traveling across China to track down one pal's birth mother. In theaters July 7

12 of 17

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
Paramount Pictures/Skydance

As spy Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise raises the stunt bar again with a car chase through Rome and vertiginous motorcycle-cliff-jumping in Norway. Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby costar in the thrilling franchise's seventh installment. In theaters July 12

13 of 17

Oppenheimer

OPPENHEIMER, written and directed by Christopher Nolan
Universal Studios

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, writer-director Christopher Nolan's drama tells the fascinating true story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the development of the atomic bomb. Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Kenneth Branagh also star in the movie that's already generating Oscar buzz. In theaters July 21

14 of 17

Barbie

Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rev up the pink Corvette and cruise down to your local theater: Barbie, the famed Mattel doll, comes to life in a candy-colored comedy from director and cowriter Greta Gerwig. "It's going to be a wild ride," promises Simu Liu, who plays one of many Kens alongside Ryan Gosling. Set in "Barbie Land," the movie also features multiple Barbies, played by Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae and others. And while exact details of the plot are under tighter wraps than the toy's plastic packaging, Liu shares what he thinks will surprise viewers: "The music, the spectacle, the dance, the intelligence." In theaters July 21

15 of 17

Haunted Mansion

(L-R): Tiffany Haddish as Harriet, Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, LaKeith Stanfield as Ben, and Danny DeVito as Bruce in Disney's live-action HAUNTED MANSION. Photo by Jalen Marlowe. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jalen Marlowe/disney

Enter if you dare! Based on Disney's popular theme park ride, the spooky comedy stars Rosario Dawson as a woman who moves into an old house with her son and discovers some unwelcome supernatural surprises. She enlists the help of a psychic and other so-called experts to exorcise the spirits. Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield and Danny DeVito costar. In theaters July 28

16 of 17

Gran Turismo

Archie Madekwe stars in Columbia Pictures GRAN TURISMO. Photo by: Gordon Timpen
Gordon Timpen

Archie Madekwe stars in this thrill ride based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a British teen whose skills playing car-racing video games helped launch him to become an actual competitive driver. In theaters Aug. 11

17 of 17

Blue Beetle

BBD-TRL-88737r Film Name: BLUE BEETLE Copyright: © 2023 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. TM & © DC Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics Caption: XOLO MARIDUEÑA as Jaime Reyes in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “BLUE BEETLE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Warner Bros.

Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña stars as Jamie Reyes, a recent college grad who finds himself in possession of an ancient relic known as the Scarab. The piece of alien biotechnology chooses his body as its host, turning him into the superhero Blue Beetle. Based on the D.C. Comics character. In theaters Aug. 18

