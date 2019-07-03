PEOPLE’s Sexiest Men Alive Get Their Own Category on Jeopardy! 

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Men Alive are getting their very own category on Jeopardy!

The long-running TV game show featured a special category on Tuesday. Questions for the category included some callbacks to actors who have been featured in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Men Alive issue including Channing Tatum and Ryan Reynolds.

“In X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds fights with this other “Sexiest Man Alive,”” one clue read.

Another read, “Chris Hemsworth fought alongside this 2018 Sexiest Man who played Heimdall in all 3 Thor movies.”

A different one read, “Patrick Swayze & Keanu Reeves brought the sexy to this surfing/bank heist movie.”

Reynolds, 42, playfully trolled Hugh Jackman on Twitter when he retweeted a post by the Jeopardy! Twitter account, writing, “Right? Who IS Hugh Jackman?”

Idris Elba is this year’s PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, which was revealed in November. Elba, 46, starred as Heimdall in the Thor franchise as well as the HBO hit series The Wire.

Right? Who IS Hugh Jackman? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 2, 2019

Image zoom Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds Don Arnold/WireImage; Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The actor admitted in an interview with PEOPLE that earning the title of Sexiest Man Alive was “a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

Elba is PEOPLE’s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985 to last year’s pick Blake Shelton.

Some other stars named Sexiest Man Alive include David Beckham, Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington and Jude Law among others.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays (check local listings).