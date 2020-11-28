“This year has really done a number on our lives. It’s given us the opportunity to reflect & be more thankful and appreciative of everything," the actor wrote

Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Says 2020 Has Given Him An Opportunity to 'Be More Thankful'

Many folks are thankful for PEOPLE’s newest Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan — and he’s sending love right back to them this Thanksgiving weekend.

On Friday, the actor and PEOPLE cover star, 33, revealed what he’s most grateful for in a post he shared on Instagram. “This year has really done a number on our lives,” he began. “It’s given us the opportunity to reflect & be more thankful and appreciative of everything."

"My fam..my..friends..the acknowledgements & the support do not go unnoticed! Sending love & light," he concluded his heartfelt caption. His carousel features an array of snaps and video clips that highlight some of his recent career accomplishments and showcase the much-needed time he has been spending with his loved ones this year.

Jordan told PEOPLE earlier this month that he hopes "to be directing a little more, acting less [and] producing a lot more” in the coming years.

As for what he's most looking forward to in the next decade, the Black Panther said: "Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is. Hopefully, [I'll have] a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play."

Image zoom Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Joshua Kissi

In the meantime, the Los Angeles-based actor will next star as a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative in Tom Clancy's 2021 film, Without Remorse.

In addition to his already decorated filmography — which earned him the 15th spot on The New York Times’ 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century list — Jordan actively spoke out many times in the wake of the racial injustice. He also used his platform to urge Americans to vote in the intense 2020 presidential election.

Taking his advocacy a step further, Jordan's company, Outlier Society Productions, was the first of its kind to adopt an inclusion rider that mandates filmmakers to enlist diverse casts and crews in their work.