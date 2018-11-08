Cue the Mental Images: PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2018 Idris Elba Loves to Sleep Naked!

It’s no secret that Idris Elba is sexy.

Aside from being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, this year’s PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive is also a rapper, a pro kickboxer, a deejay, a clothing designer. But it’s down-time at home with his fiancee, Sabrina Dhowre, that Elba, 46, finds even more appealing. His favorite time of day “is around 8’clock in the evening,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “I usually go to bed at 1 o’clock so I’ll watch movies, make music, catch up with my family. It’s a nice quiet time.”

Around the house, Elba is man of comfort. “I’m usually wearing sweats, slides, no shirt,” he says. “Just chilling.” He’s also handy—to a degree. “I can load the dishwasher. I’m not the Ikea guy with the screwdriver, but I like to keep a clean place, even though I do throw my clothes about.”

So what does he wear to sleep? “My birthday suit,” he says, smiling. “It’s the free one that everyone gets. And I love it.”

The actor, who has collaborated with Superdry hopes to create his own line as well. When it comes to fashion for men, “No. 1, be comfortable,” Elba says. “Don’t wear shoes that pinch you. Don’t wear clothes that restrict your movements.”

When Elba moved to America in the 90s, “I used to wear skinny jeans,” he adds. “And people were like, ‘Old English, what are you doing?’ But when I wore baggy jeans, I didn’t feel comfortable. So I just wore mine, and it helped my swag.”

For even more on PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, click here and be sure to pick up the issue, on stands Friday.