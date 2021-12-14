PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Movies of 2021
A dazzling movie-musical, Marvel's groundbreaking film and some of Will Smith's best work yet: here are our top picks for 2021
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg, directing a musical for the first time, chooses the 1957 Broadway masterwork that went on to win an intimidating 10 Oscars as a 1961 film. This version moves with swift, vigorous confidence — Spielberg understands the machinery of the movie musical — but it never rushes the love story of Tony and Maria (Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler). Their first encounter is pure enchantment, and their romance grows with deep, simple tenderness. Unlike the original, the new West Side Story appropriately casts the Latino roles with Latino performers — the Afro-Latina actress Ariana DeBose, as Anita, is electric — although Spielberg can't fix everything in a musical this old: It's gotten even harder to believe that a street gang would sing "Gee, Officer Krupke!" But he's found just the right balance between the guileless young lovers and the racial strife that engulfs their world. Years ago Spielberg toyed with making a movie of Cats — we'd trust him with a reboot. (In theaters.)
King Richard
Will Smith, giving one of the year's most engaging performances, plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena. (HBO Max)
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson directs a coming-of-age story, set in California in the 1970s, that's rhapsodic with a sharp tang of uneasiness. (In theaters)
The Power of the Dog
Benedict Cumberbatch is a rancher struggling to corral his homosexual longings in Jane Campion's psychologically charged western. (Netflix)
Passing
In a delicate yet troubling film, Ruth Negga (left) plays a Black woman "passing" as white in the 1920s. (Netflix)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
A beguiling epic for Marvel's first Asian superhero (Simu Liu). (Disney+)
Coda
A modest film about a singer (Emilia Jones) and her deaf family, CODA is also the year's sweetest tearjerker. (Apple TV)
Nightmare Alley
High-flying huckster Bradley Cooper heads for a fall in a deliriously lurid film noir. (In theaters Dec. 17)
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh directs an exuberant yet clear-eyed film inspired by his Northern Irish chidhood. (In theaters)
Summer of Soul
This superb film about a 1969 concert festival in Harlem, New York, features Nina Simone (pictured) and many more. (Hulu)