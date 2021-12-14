PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Movies of 2021

Steven Spielberg, directing a musical for the first time, chooses the 1957 Broadway masterwork that went on to win an intimidating 10 Oscars as a 1961 film. This version moves with swift, vigorous confidence — Spielberg understands the machinery of the movie musical — but it never rushes the love story of Tony and Maria (Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler). Their first encounter is pure enchantment, and their romance grows with deep, simple tenderness. Unlike the original, the new West Side Story appropriately casts the Latino roles with Latino performers — the Afro-Latina actress Ariana DeBose, as Anita, is electric — although Spielberg can't fix everything in a musical this old: It's gotten even harder to believe that a street gang would sing "Gee, Officer Krupke!" But he's found just the right balance between the guileless young lovers and the racial strife that engulfs their world. Years ago Spielberg toyed with making a movie of Cats — we'd trust him with a reboot. (In theaters.)