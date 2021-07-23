Fans can stream Disney's Jungle Cruise premiere — with appearances from Emily Blunt, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Édgar Ramírez and more — Saturday at 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

PEOPLE to Host Disney's Jungle Cruise Premiere with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt: How to Watch

Jungle Cruise is ready to officially set sail!

PEOPLE is set to host the world premiere of the long-awaited Disney adventure film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt, based on the Disney Parks attraction of the same name.

The premiere will take place at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, where PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will both be on the red carpet with the film's stars including Johnson, 49, Blunt, 38, Édgar Ramírez and more.

Fans can watch the livestream on YouTube Saturday at 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT, or catch it on PeopleTV.

The event will also be available to stream on PEOPLE.com, as well as PEOPLE and EW's official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Johnson celebrated the upcoming event on Instagram this week, sharing video footage and a photo of the "gigantic screen" going up for the premiere.

"Our goal is to treat fans with the biggest red carpet EVENT OF THE YEAR thats EPIC, SPECTACULAR & FUN!!!" he added.

The actor ended his note with a shout-out to his tequila brand, writing, "Get those @teremana toasts ready 🥃 because it's time to come together and CELEBRATE (safely:) the ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!"

In Jungle Cruise, Blunt plays Lily Houghton, a researcher aiming to find Lagrimas de Cristal who hires Johnson's character, Frank, a river guide tasked with guiding her to it.

JUNGLE CRUISE Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise | Credit: Frank Masi/ Disney Enterprises

The pair embark on a great adventure, traversing the jungle in search of the tree. Along the way, they encounter various dangers and obstacles — hissing snakes, leopards on the attack and a human-manned submarine that seems intent on getting in their way.

In May, Johnson announced that the movie — which was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 health crisis — will debut both in theaters and on Disney+ this month.

He shared the news in an Instagram video, revealing that the film will premiere on Disney+ with Premier Access.

"Join my ace Emily Blunt (the female Indiana Jones) and myself on THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME as our DISNEY's JUNGLE CRUISE hits theaters and your living rooms ON THE SAME DAY — JULY 30th," Johnson wrote alongside the announcement clip.