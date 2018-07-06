PEOPLE Celebrates Grease's 40th Anniversary With Special Issue

Shooby doo-wop she-bop!

Grease turns 40 this summer and we’re celebrating with PEOPLE’s Grease! 40th anniversary special edition.

People spoke with the whole Rydell High gang: stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, director Randal Kleiser, and your favorite T-Birds and Pink Ladies.

Before shooting the 1978 movie, Travolta was a 24-year-old TV heartthrob on Welcome Back, Kotter, while Newton-John was a huge music star, with a string of Top 10 hits.

“They were desperately looking for a Sandy,” he says. “I said, ‘There is only one person that should play this role and it’s Olivia Newton-John…She’s every guy’s dream.’”

Forty years later, the pair are still good friends.

“We text!” says Newton-John of their bond. “We did something life-changing, making that film. I feel grateful to have worked with him.”

The 96-page special edition is filled with pictures from the making of this favorite summer movie, including Didi Conn’s exclusively shared personal photos from Grease and Grease 2 (she was Frenchy in both).

People talks to the cast of the original Broadway hit that inspired the film: Barry Bostwick was Danny (Jeff Conaway, who later played Kenickie, was his understudy) and a then-unknown Travolta joined the cast as Doody. As remembered by Grease co-author Jim Jacobs, Travolta told him, “All Doodys dream of becoming Dannys someday.”

