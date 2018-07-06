PEOPLE Celebrates Grease's 40th Anniversary With Special Issue

Shooby doo-wop she-bop!
Grease turns 40 this summer and we’re celebrating with PEOPLE’s Grease! 40th anniversary special edition.
People spoke with the whole Rydell High gang: stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, director Randal Kleiser, and your favorite T-Birds and Pink Ladies.
Before shooting the 1978 movie, Travolta was a 24-year-old TV heartthrob on Welcome Back, Kotter, while Newton-John was a huge music star, with a string of Top 10 hits.
“They were desperately looking for a Sandy,” he says. “I said, ‘There is only one person that should play this role and it’s Olivia Newton-John…She’s every guy’s dream.’”
Forty years later, the pair are still good friends.
“We text!” says Newton-John of their bond. “We did something life-changing, making that film. I feel grateful to have worked with him.”
The 96-page special edition is filled with pictures from the making of this favorite summer movie, including Didi Conn’s exclusively shared personal photos from Grease and Grease 2 (she was Frenchy in both).
People talks to the cast of the original Broadway hit that inspired the film: Barry Bostwick was Danny (Jeff Conaway, who later played Kenickie, was his understudy) and a then-unknown Travolta joined the cast as Doody. As remembered by Grease co-author Jim Jacobs, Travolta told him, “All Doodys dream of becoming Dannys someday.”
Also learn the inside story of the soundtrack: Barry Gibb and Frankie Valli talk about creating the memorable theme song, how Newton-John got the Oscar-nominated “Hopelessly Devoted to You” added to the film, and we explain every single celebrity name that Rizzo drops in “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee.”
“Grease changed people’s lives emotionally,” says Travolta. “It inspired people to become performers, it marked people falling in love—I know it by the letters I get and encounters I have.”
