Remembering a Beloved Sitcom Star: Penny Marshall's Life in Photos

Marshall married actor and director Rob Reiner in 1971. The two were married for 10 years and Reiner adopted Marshall’s daughter from a previous marriage, Tracy. Upon learning about his ex-wife’s death, Reiner, 71, tweeted, “So sad about Penny. I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her.”