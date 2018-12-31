Penny Marshall Died of Heart Failure Caused by Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes

Penny Marshall‘s cause of death has been ruled as heart failure.

The beloved sitcom actress and director died on Dec. 18 of heart failure caused by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and diabetes, according to her death certificate obtained by The Blast. She was 75.

The document also showed that Marshall was cremated on Dec. 26 and her ashes were given to her sister Ronny Marshall the next day.

Marshall had previously been diagnosed with brain and lung cancer in 2009 before going into remission by 2012.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” her family said in a statement after her death. “Penny was a girl from the Bronx, who came out West, put a cursive ‘L’ on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story. We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true.”

Penny is survived by sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren: Spencer, Bella and Viva.

In 1988, with Big, she became the first woman in Hollywood history to direct a movie that grossed more than $100 million at the box office. Two years later, her drama Awakenings earned a Best Picture nomination. And in 1992, she topped $100 million again with A League of Their Own.

“For me it was just something to do,” Marshall said in 1996, reflecting on how she transitioned from acting to directing. “If I failed, I had my excuse: I was an actress, not a director.”