Penélope Cruz 'Not Clear' About Woody Allen Sexual Abuse Allegations

Penélope Cruz is speaking out about the decades-old sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen.

“The only answer that I can give you with common sense that is not about a headline is, the case has to be looked at again,” Cruz told Vanity Fair at the 11th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at New Jersey’s Liberty State Park on Saturday.

“The important thing is, if there is a case anywhere in the world that isn’t clear, then why not look at it again? I am in favor of that,” she added.

Cruz, who won an Oscar for performance in Allen’s 2008 film Vicky Christina Barcelona and reunited with the director in the 2012 comedy To Rome with Love, also said that she wouldn’t make a decision about working with Allen again until she has more information.

“We have a collection of headlines saying this actor would work with him again, and this one said they wouldn’t — this doesn’t change anything,” she explained.

“This doesn’t add anything good to the situation. We’re supposed to believe in justice, and this was looked at years ago, and it’s not clear. It should be looked at again, and then I can give an answer,” Cruz continued.

Meanwhile, the actress’s husband, Javier Bardem, recently told the French publication Paris Match that he supports Allen, saying that he is “absolutely not” ashamed to have worked with him on the 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Bardem, 49, starred in the film alongside Cruz.

Bardem said he had “doubts” over the criticism of Allen for longstanding sexual abuse allegations.

Allen, 82, has long denied the allegations made by daughter Dylan — who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow. Dylan publicly claimed in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child. When the allegations first surfaced during his explosive split from Mia in 1992, the director was not charged.

“If there was evidence that Woody Allen was guilty, then yes, I would have stopped working with him, but I have doubts,” Bardem told the outlet.

“I am very shocked by this sudden treatment. Judgments in the states of New York and Connecticut found him innocent,” he added. “The legal situation today is the same as in 2007.”

A New York State Child Welfare investigation at the time found “no credible evidence” Dylan had been “abused or maltreated.”

The Connecticut investigation took a controversial turn when state attorney Frank S. Maco announced in 1993 that despite finding “probable cause” to prosecute Allen, he was dropping the case because Dylan was too “fragile” to deal with a trial.

But in 2013, after Dylan opened up to Vanity Fair about the alleged molestation, Maco told PEOPLE that Dylan was “traumatized to the extent that I did not have a confident witness to testify in any court setting, whether that’s a closed courtroom or an open courtroom.”

The controversy surrounding Allen made headlines again, last year, after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment accusations rocked Hollywood.

Speaking of the #MeToo movement, Bardem said he is concerned that a divide is growing between men and women.

“I’m fortunate to have been raised by a very strong mother who taught me to respect women. Today, we have the impression there are men on one side and women on the other, which sends a very bad message to the younger generation,” he said. “The goal is not to be against each other but to be with others.”

Allen also recently spoke about the #MeToo movement, telling Argentinian news program Periodismo Para Todos that he is a “big advocate” for the movement and should be its “poster boy.”

“What bothers me is that I get linked with them,” he added. “People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse and abuse and abuse— and I, who was only accused by one woman in a child custody case which was looked at and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people.”

Allen added, “This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue. And that was the end and I’ve gone on with my life. For it to come back now, it’s a terrible thing to accuse a person of. I’m a man with a family and my own children. So of course it’s upsetting.”

Dylan once again came forward with her allegations in the wake of the #MeToo movement, asking why Allen had been spared in the sexual harassment reckoning sweeping Hollywood. Since then, dozens of actors who previously worked with Allen — including Colin Firth, Rachel Brosnahan, Timothée Chalamet, Mira Sorvino and many more — have denounced the director and pledged not to work with him again.

However, others have stood by him. Diane Keaton sent a message of support via Twitter to the actor and director, who often used Keaton as his muse through their decades of working together, including most famously on Annie Hall.