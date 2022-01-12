Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem have previously starred in several movies together beginning with the 1992 film Jamón, Jamón

Penélope Cruz Says She Would 'Love' to Make a Musical with Husband Javier Bardem: It's 'a Dream'

Penélope Cruz is already thinking of her next big gig — and hopes it could include husband Javier Bardem!

The actress, 47, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about possibly working once again with Bardem, after seeing his turn in Being the Ricardos.

"I would love to," she said of doing a musical with her husband and fellow Oscar winner. "I saw my husband singing in the Ricardos and he did an incredible job. He was feeling the same way I was feeling when I did Nine, when I had no idea that I could sing but then Rob Marshall convinced me after doing a couple of tests that I could."

She continued, "And then because I danced for 18 years, ballet, and I'm a big fan of the dance world and music, it's such a powerful art for me, even more than cinema, so for me, the genre of musicals is a dream! I've only done one, so I hope I can repeat it someday."

The couple is now gearing up to show their two children, Luna, 8, and Leo, 10, the actor's performance as King Triton in the upcoming Disney live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

"There's a lot of music hanging around lately. And as you know, preparing for those things take such a long time," Cruz said. "So it would be great to be able to do movies that maybe the kids would be able to see because I cannot show them yet Parallel Mothers."

Parallel Mothers is the actress's her most recent collaboration with friend and direct Pedro Almodóvar, for which she received the International Star Award at this month's Palm Springs International Film Awards.

"It is a huge honor, and I have great memories from that festival because that's actually, the first time that I went, I went with Pedro. I think it was for All About My Mother and we came back with Volver," she told the outlet. "And I remember it was one of my first trips with him, traveling and promoting a movie. And we had so much fun there, so it has a special place in my heart."

Last month, Cruz's The 355 costar Diane Kruger praised her marriage to Bardem to PEOPLE while at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented by CHANEL, a Tribute to Penélope Cruz in New York City.

"Javier and her, they're just this amazing couple who put their family first, and so they go together as a unit," Kruger said.

"What I take away most from her is how much of a mother she was," she added of observing Cruz while they shot the action-thriller together. "Her family was there to support her."

Kruger told PEOPLE she was wowed by Cruz's dedication to her family while shooting The 355.

"As a new mother, my baby was 7 months; that was my first film, so to be able to see someone manage it all — and it's not easy sometimes — and still be so good at what she does, that's a huge inspiration to me," said Kruger. (Kruger shares a young child with fiancé Norman Reedus.)