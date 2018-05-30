Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz Have Sizzling Chemistry in Loving Pablo Scene

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz are giving another look at Pablo Escobar’s infamous life — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look!

The married couple star as Escobar and Virginia Vallejo, a real-life journalist who ends up falling in love with the leader of Colombia’s largest drug cartel in the ’80s. The movie is based on the 2007 memoir Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar written by Vallejo in which she details her affair with the drug dealer.

Loving Pablo Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

In the scene, Escobar is seen falling for Vallejo, who admits to being a married woman. That factor doesn’t deter him.

Sporting Escobar’s infamous mustache, Bardem looks eerily like Colombia’s most infamous drug dealer. As the big-haired Vallejo, Cruz’s character slowly realizes what she got herself into over the course of the thriller. The journalist becomes complicit in his schemes and eventually draws his fury when they end their affair.

Bardem and Cruz star together on screen for the first time since getting married in 2010 and welcoming two kids — Leo, 7, and Luna, 4. The two previously worked together on 1992’s Jamon, Jamon and 2008’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

The movie first made its debut at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival before making its way to the 2017 Toronto Film Festival in September. The movie follows the worldwide success of Narcos, a Netflix show all about Escobar’s life told from the perspective of the DEA agents tasked with catching him.

Loving Pablo is in theaters and On Demand / Digital HD June 15.