Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's Relationship in Pictures

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem first met while filming Jamón, Jamón in 1992, which marked one of the Academy Award-winning actress' first films. At the time, Cruz was 16 and Bardem was 23.

Bardem told GQ that there was "obvious chemistry" between him and Cruz, but "nothing happened" offscreen as Cruz was underage at the time. Their real-life relationship didn't develop until years later when they reconnected on another project.