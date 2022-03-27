Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's Relationship in Pictures
Since their first film together in 1992, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem have displayed chemistry both on and off the screen. Here's a look back at the couple's sweetest moments together through the years
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem in Jamón, Jamón
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem first met while filming Jamón, Jamón in 1992, which marked one of the Academy Award-winning actress' first films. At the time, Cruz was 16 and Bardem was 23.
Bardem told GQ that there was "obvious chemistry" between him and Cruz, but "nothing happened" offscreen as Cruz was underage at the time. Their real-life relationship didn't develop until years later when they reconnected on another project.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem in Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Cruz and Bardem officially started dating after they reunited on the set of the 2008 romantic comedy Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
Known for keeping their relationship on the down-low, the couple secretly wed in 2010.
The couple welcomed their first child, son Leo Encinas Cruz, in January 2011, and two years later, they greeted daughter Luna Encinas Cruz into the world in July 2013.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's First Official Public Appearance
Cruz and Bardem made their first official public appearance together at the 2010 Goya Awards Gala in Madrid, Spain, where Cruz was nominated for the best actress award for her role in Broken Embraces.
Javier Bardem Supports Penélope Cruz at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Cruz made history in April 2011 as the first Spanish actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Bardem was there to support her at the ceremony.
"Every time I look at that star, I will see the names of all the people that have helped me make many of my dreams a reality," Cruz said during her speech.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the 74th Venice Film Festival
Cruz and Bardem brought their real-life love to the silver screen once again when they costarred in the 2017 biopic Loving Pablo. The two walked the red carpet at the film's screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival
Cruz and Bardem kept the appearances going as they promoted their film Loving Pablo during the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival at the end of September 2017. Cruz stunned in a sparkly beige gown, while Bardem donned a dark suit and a polka-dot tie.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem in Everybody Knows
The couple collaborated again the following year when they costarred in 2018's thriller-drama film Everybody Knows.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the 71st Cannes Film Festival
Cruz and Bardem posed on the red carpet for the Everybody Knows screening at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2018.
The actress told Variety on the carpet that while working alongside her husband has it's advantages, it's not a gig they actively seek out. "It's not something we plan on doing every two years," she said. "That will be once in a while, if we feel it's right. I don't think it will be too often."
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the 2018 César Film Awards
The movie star couple stepped out at the 2018 César Film Awards, both putting their fashion foot forward.
Cruz was clad in a royal blue strapless gown, while Bardem donned a dapper white jacket finished with a black bowtie and trousers.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the 78th Venice International Film Festival
Prior to winning the Coppa Volpi for best actress for the movie Parallel Mothers, Cruz shared a kiss with her husband during the closing ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September 2021.
Cruz is also nominated for Best Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards for her role in the Spanish film.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Cruz and Bardem are among a handful of couples in which both partners are nominated for an Oscar at the 2022 ceremony. While Cruz received a nomination for her role in Parallel Mothers, Bardem earned a nod for Best Actor for his performance in Being the Ricardos.
"It makes it very special," Bardem said of the tandem nominations while appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the SAG Awards. "I mean, the fact that we are both nominated ... in the same year, it's something that is really unique."