Paw Patrol: The Movie First Images Show New Pup Voiced by Kim Kardashian and More!

They're on a roll...and they're coming to the big screen!

The beloved Paw Patrol cartoon pups are making their big screen debut this August, and this time Chase, Marshall, Sky, Rubble, Rocky and Zuma will be joined by some serious star power— Marsai Martin, Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Ron Pardo and Dax Shepard are all slated to make puptastic cameos.

The main Patrol crew in the film will be voiced by their original TV show cast members, with the exception of Chase, who will be voiced by Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage. The film follows the adventures of the pups as they fight to save the citizens of nearby Adventure City from their terrible mayor, Mayor Humdinger — and make new allies (and few kitty enemies!) along the way.

Below, PEOPLE gets a sneak peek at the Patrol and their new friends, who are all "Ready for big screen action, sir!"

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE Credit: Paramount Pictures

Above, Kim Kardashian voices the poodle Delores, a newcomer to the pups universe.

PAW PATROl MOVIE Credit: ourtesy of Spin Master/Paramount Pictures

Tyler Perry (left) as a truck driver being rescued by Chase ((Iain Armitage).

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE Credit: Paramount Pictures

Yara Shahidi voices Kendra Wilson, a brilliant engineer behind the designs of some of the pup's newest gadgets and gear.

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE Credit: Paramount Pictures

Black-ish star Marsai Martin plays Liberty, a new dachshund friend to the pups. Behind her stands Ruben, voiced by Dax Shepard, and Butch, voiced by Randall Park.

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE Credit: Paramount Pictures

Newscaster Marty Muckraker, above, is voiced by Jimmy Kimmel.

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE Credit: Paramount Pictures

Adventure City's Mayor Humdinger, voiced by Ron Pardo, and his gaggle of Pup-hating kitties.

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE Credit: Paramount Pictures

The pups, ready for action! From left: Zuma (voiced by Shayle Simons), Rocky (Callum Shoniker), Skye (Lilly Bartlam), Chase (Iain Armitage) Marshall ( Kingsley Marshall), and Rubble (Keegan Hedley.)