PAW Patrol Is Hitting the Big Screen! PAW Patrol: The Movie Will See the Gang on New Adventure

The PAW Patrol gang is about to have one big case to solve.

Nickelodeon Pictures, Spin Master and Paramount are set to bring the popular kids show to the big screen next year in PAW Patrol: The Movie. The movie comes as the show has been picked up for an eighth season — and continues to be a favorite in homes across the world.

Paw Patrol follows 8 pups — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker — as they perform rescue missions and go on adventures in their appropriately named city Adventure Bay.

The movie is planning on an August 2021 release.

RELATED: Cubcoats Just Launched the Cutest ‘Paw Patrol’ Collection — and You Can Shop It on Amazon

“We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the ‘PAW Patrol’ franchise, and the characters that children love, to the big screen,” said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment’s EVP in a statement obtained by Deadline.

Image zoom PAW Patrol Nickelodeon

“Expanding PAW Patrol into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can’t wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together,” said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks.

RELATED: Prince Albert Takes His Twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques to Meet SpongeBob

Nickelodeon Pictures is also gearing up for the release of another family film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which opens this May. The trailer for the animated comedy, released in November, revealed that Keanu Reeves makes a surprise cameo as a rolling ball of sage.

“Hello, call me Sage. I’m made out of sage and I am a Sage, so it works out pretty well,” Reeves says in the trailer.

The movie also features Tom Kenny, the man who has voiced the lovable cartoon sponge for over 20 years (and voices several other characters on the Nickelodeon show, including Gary the Snail).