Pauly Shore Wishes Luck to 'Encino Man' Costars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan for Oscars: 'What a Comeback'

Pauly Shore will be rooting for Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser during the Oscars Sunday.

During a segment on ABC News' Good Morning America on Friday about the awards show, Shore, 55, sent in a video in which he reflected on the nominations for the pair of actors, both of whom he costarred with in the 1992 comedy Encino Man.

"Yo, what's up GMA, Pauly Shore here. What up, what up? I'm very excited for my two costars from Encino Man, both nominated this year for Oscars. It's quite remarkable, it's an insane story," the actor said.

"These guys — what a comeback. It's almost like they were in Encino Man, they dethawed them and they're coming back to life," Shore added, referencing Encino Man's plot: The movie follows Shore and Sean Astin as teenagers who dig up a primitive human from the Stone Age (Fraser) and enroll him in their high school.

"Anyways, I'm going to binge-watch [Encino Man] this weekend, simultaneously watching to see who's going to take home the awards," Shore added in the video. "Congratulations, guys. Good luck, bros."

Fraser's starring role in Encino Man helped kickstart his acting career, while Quan's appearance in the film made for one of his last acting roles before he re-emerged in Everything Everywhere All at Once almost 30 years later.

Quan, 51, and Fraser, 54, had the opportunity to reunite at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in January, at which they both took home awards for best supporting actor and best actor, respectively.

"It was great to see him again. I love him in The Whale," Quan told reporters of Fraser in the press room after accepting his award. "What a powerful performance."

Quan noted that Fraser "gave me a big hug and put his arm on my shoulder" when they "saw each other for the first time after 30 years" as both actors emerged as awards season contenders for their film comebacks.

"He put his hand on my shoulder and he said this, he was still here," Quan told reporters of his reunion with Fraser. "I will never forget those three words and it's actually right."

"For me, I cannot believe I'm still here," Quan added, in reference to how much time has passed since Encino Man. "It's been a wild ride ever since that movie came out."

The Oscars, hosted again by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.