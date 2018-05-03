Paula Patton's New Boyfriend's Estranged Wife Files for Divorce

Paula Patton’s new boyfriend and his estranged wife are getting a divorce.

Mia Quittman, who is still legally married to Patton’s beau Zach Quittman, filed for divorce on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. According to the docs, the couple wed Aug. 10. 2007, and split March 10, 2018. Mia cited irreconcilable differences and has requested physical custody of their two minor children, and for Zach to have visitation.

She has, however, asked for her and her estranged husband to have joint legal custody of the children.



“Mia’s only concern right now is the best interests of their children,” her attorney, Joy Stanley, tells PEOPLE.

Patton’s relationship with the legally married man has sparked criticism on social media, where some pointed out that she recently left her ex-husband Robin Thicke for allegedly cheating during their marriage.

But according to Zach, he and Mia were no longer together when he started dating Patton. “We were totally separated before I moved on,” the realtor told PEOPLE.

He added that he and his estranged wife have been separated “for a while.” Zach also responded to rumors that Mia was caught off guard by his moving on. “Obviously there’s three sides to every story and I’m not pointing the finger or saying anyone’s wrong, but we were definitely separated before I moved on,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Traffik actress has been over the moon about her new relationship. Asked why she looked so happy, Patton recently told the Today show hosts, “Because I’m in love!”

Paula Patton and Zach Quittman. Felipe Ramales / Splash

She added, “This is my first boyfriend since I’ve been divorced and, I don’t know, I love him and I’m happy. He makes me calmer.”

Patton even brought Zach along for the taping of the show. “I love you back,” he said to his new girlfriend on camera.

The actress continued her gushing tour on Live with Kelly and Ryan on April 19.

“He’s an amazing human and he just makes me so happy. I’m in love … when you know, you know!” Patton told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “I’m 42 years old and I know now. I’ve done a lot of soul-searching, trust me. He looks like a tough guy ’cause he is — he protects me!”

Patton told PEOPLE that she is currently the happiest when she is offscreen — and Zach may have to do with that. The mom of one to 8-year-old son Julian with ex-husband Thicke has been dating her new man for the last month.

“For the first time in my life, I’m really happy when I’m not working. I love to work but I really do love my life when I’m not working,” Patton said. “That’s a good improvement for me.”