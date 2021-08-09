Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Is Engaged to Actor Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow, 22, showed off her engagement ring in an Instagram post on Monday, almost one month after she and Thornton-Allan confirmed their relationship

Meadow Walker is engaged!

The model and daughter of Paul Walker said "yes" to actor Louis Thornton-Allan. Walker, 22, showed off her engagement ring on Instagram on Monday while swimming in a pool.

Walker could be seen holding up her hand in front of her face, showing off the diamond ring and giggling.

"<3 <3 <3 <3," she wrote in her Instagram caption as F9's Jordana Brewster, who starred with her father in the franchise, liked the post.

Thornton-Allan shared Walker's video on his Instagram Stories and posted a photo of Walker sitting outside and holding a cigarette with the ring on her finger.

The two confirmed their relationship on Instagram in early July when the actor posted a photo of the two cuddled together on a couch and smiling at each other.

"Best friend💜," Thornton-Allan wrote in the caption. Walker commented on the photo with, "My love💜."

Walker also shared a video of herself holding the actor's face on Instagram in mid-July with the caption, "Hi."

In June, the model made a public appearance at the red carpet premiere of F9, the latest installment of the franchise that starred her late father.

She commemorated the 20th anniversary since the franchise first debuted with a movie poster of her father on Instagram.

"20 years… I was 2 years old when the journey began. Blessed to have my fast family by my side. Fast 9 is OUT!" she wrote in the caption.

This Nov. 30 will mark eight years since Paul Walker's death in a tragic car accident. In June, Vin Diesel, who is Meadow's godfather, told Extra Meadow "takes good care of me."

"She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," he said. "To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."