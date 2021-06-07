Paul Walker's Brother Says Vin Diesel Has Done a 'Good Job' of Keeping Actor's Legacy Alive

Paul Walker's legacy still lives on in the Fast and Furious franchise seven years after his sudden death.

"I think Vin and the whole family have done a good job tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would get a real kick out of where it's gone. It's gotten so crazy. It's a wild, wild ride at this point," said Cody, who briefly appeared in Furious 7 while helping the franchise write off Walker's character. The actor died before the movie wrapped filming.

"I can't speculate what he would think, I just know that Vin always takes a very serous approach to keeping Paul's legacy in mind and has always done a really nice job paying tribute to his character," Cody added. "They worked together and were brothers for years. They were all so young when this thing first started."

Diesel always makes sure to put the spotlight back on Walker whenever a new Fast movie is hitting theaters.

The latest came on Sunday, when Diesel posted a photo of him and his former costar, shared by Walker's daughter (and Diesel's goddaughter), Meadow Walker, writing: "Weeks away from the F9 release… in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now… @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel. Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud… All love, Always."

Meadow, 22, has remained close to Diesel, 53, and his family, since her father died when she was a teenager.

Walker starred in six of the first seven Fast & Furious movies, five of which he appeared in with Diesel. His brothers Cody and Caleb stood in for him after his death to finish filming Furious 7, which featured the Golden Globe- and Grammy-nominated "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, recorded as a tribute to the late star.