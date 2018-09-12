Paul Walker's Brother Honors His 'Badass' Sibling on What Would Have Been His 45th Birthday

Cody Walker is honoring his late brother Paul Walker on what would have been the star’s 45th birthday.

Cody, 30, shared a heartfelt Instagram post in which The Fast and the Furious actor spoke about his love and commitment for his organization Reach Out Worldwide, an organization focused on providing first response in the event of disasters.

“You would be 45 today bro,” Cody wrote in the caption. “We love you, miss you and try to honor you in the best ways we can. You were generous, thoughtful and a total badass. Always leading by actions rather than words and an inspiration to so many all over the world.”

He continued, “In honor of Pdub’s birthday I am excited to announce the 4th annual #Game4Paul online charity stream set for October 11th. Proceeds support @reachoutww and its efforts. Check out the link in my bio now or go to http://www.game4paul.com.”

“Special thank you to: @johnbrotherton and @brettclaywell and so many others that help to make this possible every year,” Cody added.

The actor attended a charity car show for his organization on Nov. 30, 2013, the day he died. Several hours later, when leaving the fundraiser, the 40-year-old actor decided to take a spin in a red Carrera GT Porsche driven by his friend Roger Rodas.

It crashed (lawsuits by the men’s families contested a sheriff’s report that the car was speeding) and exploded, killing them both.

The actor’s mother, Cheryl, opened up to PEOPLE in early August while promoting, I am Paul Walker, a documentary about his life.

Cheryl said she last spoke to her son on the morning of his death.

“We were having this good conversation, and he’d forgotten about an event he had,” Cheryl said at the time. “He got a text and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m supposed to be somewhere!'”

“I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident.’ But there was so much more to him,” she said. “That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”

Cheryl added the family has a special tradition for Paul’s birthday in which they go down to Huntington Beach, California — one of his favorite surfing spots — and throw sunflowers into the ocean and tell their favorite memory of their beloved son and brother.

“I’ve gotten letters from people all over the world who said he made a difference in their lives,” Cheryl said. “That is such a blessing. He’s never forgotten.”