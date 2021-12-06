Paul Walker's Brother Cody Thanks 'Family' Vin Diesel for 'Showing Up in a Big Way' at FuelFest

Vin Diesel is supporting a cause close to his heart.

On Saturday, the 54-year-old actor attended Cody Walker's annual FuelFest event, celebrating car culture to benefit Reach Out Worldwide, a natural disaster relief nonprofit established by his late brother Paul Walker, who was close friends with Diesel.

"I'm here with my brother in FuelFest," the Fast and Furious actor said in an Instagram clip from inside Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Arizona. "It is such an honor to see the whole car culture being brought together by my brother Cody."

Cody, 33, continued "Thank you all, for everybody that showed up and showed so much support today. Thank you to my family for showing up in a big way. This is a huge deal."

Cody later commented on Diesel's photo of the pair embracing each other, writing, "The camera caught a real one right here. Thank you for always believing in me, supporting me and most importantly helping to keep a legacy alive. ❤️"

Tyrese Gibson, who starred alongside Diesel and Walker in the Fast and Furious franchise, also attended the event, sharing a photo of Cody and Diesel's hug as he smiled nearby.

"The hug that will be felt around the globe!!! Jumped on a private plane, on his own dime cause he didn't want another day to go by without hugging Cody Walker on the very week that we all lost our brother @PaulWalker this is love this is real love for the WALKER FAMILY!!!!!," he captioned the Instagram post. " #FuelFest rocked Arizona 15k showed up and showed OUT!!!!!!!! Vrooooommm whatever it takes we will keep the Paul Walker legacy alive!!!!!!!"

"Cody was moved to Tears yesterday big bro…. 8 years later we're still all feeling the loss of our brother P-Dub!," Gibson, 42, added in the comments of Diesel's post.

On Nov. 30, 2013, Paul died in a single-car crash at age 40. The actor starred with Diesel in five Fast & Furious films, and Diesel has remained close to his family in the years since. The godfather of Paul's daughter Meadow, Diesel even walked her down the aisle when she got married in October.

Earlier this year, Cody spoke to TMZ and commended Diesel for keeping his brother's legacy alive in the Fast and Furious franchise years after his death.

"I think Vin and the whole family have done a good job tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would get a real kick out of where it's gone. It's gotten so crazy. It's a wild, wild ride at this point," Cody, who briefly appeared in Furious 7 while helping the franchise write off Walker's character, said in June.