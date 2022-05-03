Paul Walker's Brother Cody, Fast and Furious Star Sung Kang Appear in PSA Against Street Racing

Paul Walker, who starred in multiple films in the Fast and Furious franchise, died at the age of 40 in a car accident in 2013

Paul Walker's brother Cody Walker is appearing in a new public service announcement for the Orange County District Attorney to warn viewers of the dangers of illegal street racing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The PSA also features actor Sung Kang, who appeared in multiple franchise entries with Walker and still plays Han in the series.

In the clip, cars outfitted to race are seen cruising at breakneck speeds down motorways, with Kang saying in voiceover, "Sometimes we just wanna get into our cars and drive. It's how we blow off steam. Spend time with our friends."

Later he continues, "Sometimes we just wanna go a little fast. And a bit furious." At this point, one of the cars skids to one side, leaving smoke in its wake.

Soon, Cody Walker appears on screen, saying, "Guys. Let's be responsible. There's someone waiting for you at home."

RELATED VIDEO: Vin Diesel Says Daughter Pauline Inspired Sweet Moment in F9: 'I Got It From Her'

A title card then reads, "We're losing too many of our loved ones from street racing… Keep it on the track."

According to a Friday release on the OC DA Todd Spitzer's site, illegal street racing and street takeovers "exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Street takeovers involve a group of cars performing dangerous stunts such as donuts at an intersection, often attracting spectators to film on their phones.

Spitzer's release detailed the launch of a nationwide anti-street racing campaign, with the PSA video being made available to every law enforcement agency in the United States "in an effort to curb injuries and deaths related to street racing."

"Like many of you, I too have lost somebody due to reckless driving," Cody said in the release. "I think a lot of the time when those of us that want to go fast, or we have something to prove, we don't take into consideration the lives of those around us. It's not just you that you're putting in jeopardy it's everybody else around you. So don't be dumb, take it to the track. There's somebody at home that loves you that's expecting you to return. It's not worth the risk I promise."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I wish our special effects could bring back our loved ones, but unfortunately that won't be the case," said Kang, who also directed the PSA. "We are honored to be able to be part of such an important message. Stop racing on the streets and go to the track!"

The release detailed how the Orange County District Attorney's Office has joined 10 other Orange County law enforcement agencies — including the California Highway Patrol — to form Strategic Traffic Enforcement Against Racing & Reckless Driving (STEARRD), "a countywide law enforcement partnership to crack down on illegal street racing and street takeovers."