Paul Walker's 45th Birthday Tribute Turns Violent as 2 Officers Were Allegedly Assaulted

A Paul Walker tribute ended in violence after the gathering turned into chaos on Wednesday night.

The actor, who would have turned 45 on Wednesday, was a car enthusiast who starred in several Fast and the Furious films before his death in November 2013 from a car accident.

A tribute to the actor was scheduled for Wednesday and ended up in the parking lot of the West Covina Plaza in West Covina, California.

The West Covina Police Department is investigating a felony vandalism to a mall security car, as well as an assault and battery case against two mall security officers, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Social media video of the incident shows one of the mall security officers being pushed in the back by a member of the crowd.

The officer, who is unnamed, can be seen pushing back which causes more people to surge against him. Others in the video can be seen attempting to break up the incident while yelling, “Relax!”

A different video shows people jumping onto the mall security vehicle and stomping on the hood and windshield.

Walker was also honored by his younger brother Cody who shared a heartfelt Instagram post on his birthday earlier this week.

“You would be 45 today bro,” Cody wrote in the caption. “We love you, miss you and try to honor you in the best ways we can. You were generous, thoughtful and a total badass. Always leading by actions rather than words and an inspiration to so many all over the world.”

He continued, “In honor of Pdub’s birthday I am excited to announce the 4th annual #Game4Paul online charity stream set for October 11th. Proceeds support @reachoutww and its efforts. Check out the link in my bio now or go to http://www.game4paul.com.”.”

Walker’s Fast and the Furious costars Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel also shared social media posts, with Diesel writing, “Five years since we celebrated your last birthday… not a day goes by… Always.”

Gibson, 39, wrote, “Happy 45th to a man who was ALL HEART!!!!!!!! It seems like yesterday I can’t wait to see you again I have so much to tell you bro……. God bless all the way!!”

While no arrests have been made after Walker’s tribute, Tibbetts said anyone with information can call 626-939-8688.