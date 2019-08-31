Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's Daughters Pose Together in Heartwarming Photo: 'With My Angel'

The daughters of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel share a special bond.

On Friday, the late Fast and the Furious actor’s 20-year-old daughter Meadow Walker posted a sweet photo of herself embracing Diesel’s daughter Hanina Sinclair, 11.

“With my angel,” Meadow captioned the touching social media snap.

Earlier this month, Meadow also shared a rare post on social media in honor of her father, who died on Nov. 30, 2013, at the age of 40.

“Thinking of you xx,” Meadow, now a model in New York City, captioned the photo, which showed the late actor with a big smile on his face while swimming alongside a pig.

Walker’s former Fast and the Furious costars wrote loving messages in the comments section of Meadow’s tribute post, including his on-screen wife Jordana Brewster. “I love this picture,” the actress wrote with Meadow responding: “me too! & I love you.”

Actor Tyrese Gibson commented: “Animal and ocean lover! Never seen this pic! So cool!”

Keeping his brother’s memory alive, Walker’s brother Cody recently stopped by the set of the ninth movie, which is currently filming.

Documenting the moment, Diesel, who plays Fast‘s leader Dom Toretto, posted a black-and-white photo of himself and Cody with their backs to the camera.

“There is something special that happens every time Cody comes to visit production…. Always making Pablo proud! All love, always,” Diesel, who also named his youngest daughter Pauline after the late actor, wrote.

This wasn’t the first time Cody has been on set since his brother’s death.

The seventh movie was in production at the time, and the cast and crew relied on Cody to come in as a stand-in for his late brother in an emotional scene at the end of the movie. Paul’s character Brian retired from the action, with Cody appearing as the former racer in a wide shot showing him playing with his son and his wife.