Vin Diesel and the Fast & Furious Cast Remember Paul Walker on His 46th Birthday: 'I Miss You'

Paul Walker‘s close friends from the Fast & Furious cast are remembering him on what would’ve been his 46th birthday.

Vin Diesel led the tributes on Thursday with a lengthy Instagram post in which he caught the late actor up on all the latest happenings in the hit franchise he was the heart of. Walker died in November 2013 in a fiery car crash following an event. He was 40.

“Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha,” Diesel wrote. “Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change… from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud.”

RELATED: Paul Walker’s Brother Visits Fast 9Set as Vin Diesel Pays Tribute to Late Star

“Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to… your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday… it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place,” he ended the sweet message.

Walker’s daughter Meadow was only 15 when Walker died.

Fellow Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson shared a shot of him and Walker on set alongside a caption remembering all his favorite things about Walker.

“I miss you everyday bro with my whole heart! You were truly a friend and brother in deed….,” Gibson started the message. “Your trailer on set was always next to mines. You gave some of the best hugs… Your laughter was infectious once you started laughing it would change the mood of any room or anyone that was around…. Happy birthdays King Walker…..”

RELATED: Paul Walker Died Five Years Ago Today at 40: His Mom Recalls Last Morning with Her Son

“ps I ran into your angel Meadow she was in town to visit Vin, Paloma and the kids and my mind was blown from how tall, beautiful how strong she is- and has been…. So very of MW Just wanted to check in bro cause I know you’re somewhere up there listening and watching —Happy birthday bro!!!!!” he wrote.

Jordana Brewster, who played’ Walker’s love interest and hasn’t appeared in a movie since Walker’s character was written off following his death, also shared her favorite things about the late actor on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday P-Dubbs. You really hated it when I called you that,” she wrote. “I miss your laugh, your giant hugs, your ability to make everyone feel seen. “I miss you every day. “Your legacy lives on everyday through your beautiful daughter Meadow.”

Ludacris rounded out the tributes with a shot of Walker smiling and an equally sweet caption about the actor’s legacy.

“Happy Bday Big Bro. Your Legacy Will Always Be Alive & Your Presence Felt Everywhere,” Ludacris wrote.

Cheryl, Paul’s mother, recently told PEOPLE Walker was in the best spirits on the morning of his death as he sat in her kitchen with his daughter, Meadow, talking about holiday plans.

Walker, who was on a break from filming the franchise’s seventh movie, decided he wanted to pick out a Christmas tree that evening and decorate it with his 15-year-old daughter.

“We were having this good conversation, and he’d forgotten about an event he had,” said Cheryl. “He got a text and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m supposed to be somewhere!’ ”

RELATED: Paul Walker’s Brother Honors His ‘Badass’ Sibling on What Would Have Been His 45th Birthday

As Paul rushed out the door on Nov. 30, 2013 to attend a charity car show for his organization Reach Out Worldwide, Cheryl had no idea it would be the last time she’d see her son alive. Several hours later, when leaving the fundraiser, the actor decided to take a spin in a red Carrera GT Porsche driven by his friend Roger Rodas. It crashed and exploded, killing them both.

Said Cheryl: “I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident.’ But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”