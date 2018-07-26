See Paul Walker as a Child in Emotional Trailer for New Documentary About His Life

Even before joining the Fast and Furious franchise in 2001, Paul Walker always had an urge for adventure.

In the exclusive first trailer for Paramount Network’s I Am Paul Walker documentary, his younger sister Ashlie reminisces about holding on to Paul during rides on his tricycle when they were children. “He liked to go fast!” she says.

Now ahead of the fifth anniversary of the car crash that killed the actor at age 40 in November 2013, his friends, family and Hollywood peers want the world to know what Paul was really like: a kind leading man who cared more about surfing and his daughter Meadow, now 19, than fame.

Paul and his daughter Meadow. Meadow Walker/Facebook

“My daughter, my surfing — that’s the life and that’s what I care about,” The Fast and the Furious director Rob Cohen says in the clip.

Adds Paul’s younger brother Caleb, “He’d always say like, ‘I want to be a park ranger, make $28 grand a year, and like, live in the wilderness.’ That’s really what he wanted to do.”

While his loved ones continue to cope with Paul’s death, the Fast and Furious franchise has two more films ahead of it — both of which will feel the absence of Brian O’Conner and the man who played him.

Walker and Gibson in 2011. Buda Mendes/LatinContent/Getty

“If you loved him the way we did you would say, ‘Why him and not us?’ ” Paul’s close friend and Fast costar Tyrese Gibson asks.

I Am Paul Walker debuts on the Paramount Network on August 11 at 9 p.m. ET.