Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Calls His Fast & Furious Costar Vin Diesel 'Family' in Sweet Snap

"Family," Paul Walker's daughter Meadow captioned a photo of her snuggling up to her godfather and her late dad's Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel and his daughter Similce

Paul Walker's family, friends and fans have continued to preserve his legacy, nearly eight years after his death.

His daughter, Meadow Walker, took to Instagram Saturday with a black-and-white photo of herself snuggled up to her godfather — Paul's Fast & Furious franchise costar Vin Diesel — and Diesel's daughter Similce, 13.

"Family <3," the 22-year-old model wrote in the caption of her post, on which Diesel commented, "All love. Always ... "

Meadow has remained close to Diesel, 53, and his family, since her father died in a single-car crash in November 2013. He was 40 years old.

Paul's daughter previously shared a selfie with Diesel's three kids in June 2020, including daughter Pauline, 6, and son Vincent, 11, the former of whom was named after the late actor.

"Family, forever," Meadow wrote in the caption.

Diesel has also treated Meadow like one of his own over the years. "I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming ... but the truth is I have always been proud of you," he wrote on Instagram in 2019, celebrating her 21st birthday.

"Happy Birthday Meadow!" he continued in the caption. "I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin."

Paul starred in six of the first seven Fast & Furious movies, five of which he appeared in with Diesel. His brothers Cody and Caleb stood in for him after his death to finish filming Furious 7, which featured the Golden Globe- and Grammy-nominated "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, recorded as a tribute to the late star.

Meadow remembered her dad on the seventh anniversary of his death this past November, sharing a throwback of the two of them napping together when she was a child.

"A silly day to remember in sadness," she wrote in the caption. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping."