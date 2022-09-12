Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Honors Late Dad on What Would've Been His 49th Birthday: 'I Love You'

Meadow Walker is remembering her late dad Paul Walker on what would have been his 49th birthday.

On Monday, the 23-year-old model shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram of her and the late actor as well as a picture featuring new merchandise from the Paul Walker Foundation.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul," she wrote in the caption of the post. "I love you forever and miss you everyday. New @paulwalkerfdn designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good 💙."

She also posted another childhood photo with her father via her Instagram Story in which she's seen sitting on his shoulders. In the picture, the two matched in white tees and denim jeans.

Meadow was 15 years old when Paul died on Nov. 30, 2013, in a car crash. He was 40. As he was in the middle of filming Fast 7 at the time, Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody were hired to stand in for him for the remainder of production, before his face was digitally superimposed onto their bodies.

His daughter has frequently honored his memory. In June 2021, she attended the premiere of F9. Paul's costar Vin Diesel has even discussed the possibility of Meadow appearing in the film franchise.

"I would not count anything out," Diesel told E!'s Daily Pop last year. "Let me just — without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let's just say nothing's ruled out."

Diesel has said he feels "very protective" of his goddaughter Meadow, who's remained close with Diesel and his family over the years. "She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," he told Extra last year.

"To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things," Diesel added at the time. "There are moments when I see her playing with [my daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."

Last October, Meadow tied the knot to Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic. The intimate ceremony was attended by her family and close friends, including Diesel and her late father's other Fast and Furious costar Jordana Brewster.

The following month, Meadow revealed that she had a tumor by sharing a photo of herself in a medical center two years earlier.

"2 years ago today. I've come a very long way," she captioned the post at the time. "Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful."