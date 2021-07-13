Louis Thornton-Allan wrote "Best friend" alongside a purple heart emoji in the caption of a loved-up photo featuring himself and Meadow Walker Friday

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Goes Instagram Official with Louis Thornton-Allan: 'My Love'

Meadow Walker is deep in boyfriend bliss!

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker recently went Instagram official with her beau Louis Thornton-Allan.

In a Friday photo shared to his Instagram grid, Thornton-Allan and Meadow are gazing at each other while smiling widely, with Thornton-Allan's arm around the model.

"Best friend💜," he captioned the post, on which Meadow commented, "My love💜."

Paul's Fast & Furious costar Jordana Brewster — who plays his character Brian's love interest, Mia, in the franchise — also left a comment, consisting of three red heart emojis.

On Monday night, Meadow shared a photo of the couple to her Instagram Story, in which their faces are shown close together.

Meadow recently stepped out to attend the premiere of the latest film in the Fast franchise, F9, walking the red carpet in a black gown by Yves Saint Laurent with chic cutouts on the side. (Paul starred in the Fast & Furious films up until his death in November 2013.)

The model shared a photo of her look on Instagram ahead of the event, writing "Let's go" alongside a shot of herself leaning against a wall. Later, F9 star Brewster, 41, posted a picture of her children and Meadow inside the premiere.

In a recent interview with Extra surrounding the then-upcoming release of F9, franchise star Vin Diesel said that his goddaughter Meadow "takes good care of me."

"She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," he said. "To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."