Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow, 21, Pays Tribute to Late Dad on His Birthday: 'Most Beautiful Soul'

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is remembering her father.

Meadow, 21, shared a sweet throwback shot of the pair together on Saturday, commemorating what would have been the late actor’s 47th birthday. In the image, Walker smiles while cradling his baby girl in his arms.

“The moment I realized we are twins,” Meadow, who is now a model, captioned the touching family photo. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.”

Walker died in a November 2013 car crash at 40 — just weeks after Meadow turned 15.

A year before his death, Meadow, who had spent most of her childhood living with her mother in Hawaii, decided to move to California and live with her dad. During that time, the two grew extremely close.

“He loved being a dad. He was so proud of her,” his brother Cody previously told PEOPLE.

In addition to keeping her father’s memory alive with the Paul Walker Foundation, Meadow continues to remember her father with moving tributes.

In April, the model reflected on a happy moment, sharing a never-before-seen video of herself surprising her father on his birthday one year. “I never thought I’d share this,” Meadow wrote in the caption accompanying the video. “But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx.”

“Hi!” Meadow shouts at her dad in the video, who jumps at the sight of her after opening a door. Paul then falls back onto a bed in laughter as his daughter wishes him a happy birthday.

“You just scared the hell out of me,” Paul says before giving his daughter a big hug.

Meadow has also maintained a close relationship with the children of her father’s Fast and the Furious costar Vin Diesel.

In June, she shared a sweet selfie with all three of Diesel's children: daughters Pauline (who was named after the late actor), 5, and Similce, 12, as well as son Vincent, 10.