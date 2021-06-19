Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow, 22, Attends F9 Premiere as Vin Diesel Pays Tribute to Late Actor

Meadow Walker is honoring late dad Paul Walker's legacy.

The 22-year-old model attended Friday's F9 premiere, walking the red carpet in a black gown by Yves Saint Laurent with chic cutouts on the side. Her dad Paul starred in the Fast & Furious films up until his death in November 2013.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meadow shared a photo of her look on Instagram ahead of the event, writing "let's go" alongside a shot of herself leaning against a wall. Later, F9 star Jordana Brewster posted a picture of some of her children and Meadow inside the premiere.

"Family ❤️ forever," wrote Brewster, 41, while Meadow commented, "Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Vin Diesel also paid tribute to Walker on Friday, sharing a throwback shot of the pair attending the premiere of Fast & Furious 5 together in 2011.

"On my way to the premiere... you will be there in spirit," he captioned the photo.



Diesel, who is Meadow's godfather, opened up about the late actor while talking to reporters on the red carpet.

"Some of my best moments in life were going to the premiere and the person, the face that I have at every one of these massive premieres, it was my brother Pablo," he said, using an affectionate nickname. "It was always after we delivered the movie, after we had given everything to all the fans, it was a moment where he and I just reflected about the journey."

"He had come from so far. We surprised the world with this small little film about brotherhood and we would dream about the future, so when I was thinking who I'm going to see at this premiere, I kept going back to Pablo and I know that he's here too," he added.

The actor, 53, also discussed the film's year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a year and we didn't realize that everything could be taken from us," he told reporters. "Even something as simple or something we took for granted, being able to see movies with a community. With a group with an audience, that moment when we all come together."

"Even sports is divisive but when you come to Fast 9 we're all cheering together, we're all rooting together, we're all embarking in this escapism together and that unification that is who we are as human beings," he added. "Let us not ever, ever lose that."

meadow walker Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, Diesel discussed the possibility of Meadow joining in on one of the Fast films in the future.

"I would not count anything out," he told E! News' Daily Pop. "Let me just - without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor, who has remained close to Meadow since Paul's death, added that his connection to Paul will "outlast the franchise."

"We stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months [after Paul's death] because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning," he said. "And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology."