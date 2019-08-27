Paul Walker’s Brother Visits Fast 9 Set as Vin Diesel Pays Tribute to Late Star

Paul Walker‘s memory lives on on the set of the latest Fast & Furious movie.

The late actor’s brother recently stopped by the set of the ninth movie, which is currently filming with the franchise’s biggest stars returning to reprise their roles. Vin Diesel, who plays Fast‘s leader Dom Toretto, revealed Cody’s visit in a sweet Instagram post of the two with their back to the camera. Paul was 40 years old when he in a car crash in November 2013.

“There is something special that happens every time Cody comes to visit production…. Always making Pablo proud! All love, always,” Diesel wrote.

RELATED: Paul Walker’s Brother Honors His ‘Badass’ Sibling on What Would Have Been His 45th Birthday

It’s not the first time Cody has been on set since his brother’s death. The seventh movie was in production at the time, and the cast and crew relied on Cody to come in as a stand-in for his late brother in an emotional scene at the end of the movie. Paul’s character Brian retired from the action, with Cody appearing as the former racer in a wide shot showing him playing with his son and his wife, Jordan Brewster’s Mia.

Cheryl, Paul’s mother, recently told PEOPLE Walker was in the best spirits on the morning of his death as he sat in her kitchen with his daughter, Meadow, talking about holiday plans.

The star of The Fast and the Furious series, who was on a break from filming the franchise’s seventh movie, decided he wanted to pick out a Christmas tree that evening and decorate it with his 15-year-old daughter.

“We were having this good conversation, and he’d forgotten about an event he had,” said Cheryl. “He got a text and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m supposed to be somewhere!’ ”

RELATED: Paul Walker Died Five Years Ago Today at 40: His Mom Recalls Last Morning with Her Son

As Paul rushed out the door on Nov. 30, 2013 to attend a charity car show for his organization Reach Out Worldwide, Cheryl had no idea it would be the last time she’d see her son alive. Several hours later, when leaving the fundraiser, the 40-year-old actor decided to take a spin in a red Carrera GT Porsche driven by his friend Roger Rodas. It crashed and exploded, killing them both.

Said Cheryl: “I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident.’ But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”