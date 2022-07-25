Paul Sorvino, Prolific Goodfellas Actor and Tony Nominee, Dead at 83

"Our hearts are broken," Dee Dee Sorvino — the wife of actor Paul Sorvino, who died on Monday at age 83 — says in a release

Paul Sorvino has died. He was 83 years old.

The prolific actor died Monday morning with wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side, according to a release.

Paul, who is the father of actors Mira Sorvino and Michael Sorvino, "passed from natural causes and had dealt with health issues over the past few years," the release reveals.

"Our hearts are broken," Dee Dee says in the release. "There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."

"I am completely devastated," she added on Twitter. "The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone . I am heartbroken ❤️❤️❤️."

"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed," tweeted Mira, 54. "My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

The actor is best known for his role in Goodfellas, in which he played Paulie Cicero, and his role as NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta on the television series Law & Order.

Paul also had roles in other projects throughout the years, including Romeo + Juliet, Reds, A Touch of Glass, Nixon and The Rocketeer, to name a few.

A character actor, Paul also appeared in The Firm, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Repo! The Genetic Opera, Rules Don't Apply and more.

According to the release, Paul was also an opera singer, writer and sculptor. He received a Tony nomination for his performance in Jason Miller's 1972 Broadway play That Championship Season.

Mira recently paid tribute to her father for his 83rd birthday back in April, posting a black-and-white throwback image of the pair.

"A very Happy Birthday to my father Paul Sorvino," the actress wrote. "I miss you so much and hope to be together in person very soon!"

Mira is Paul's daughter with his first wife Lorraine Davis, with whom he also shares son Michael and daughter Amanda.