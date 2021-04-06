These Throwback Photos of 2021's Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd Prove He'll Always Be Our Crush for Life

Paul Rudd has been named this year's Sexiest Man Alive, but we've always had a crush on the dreamy actor — and these throwbacks are proof

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated November 10, 2021 11:00 AM

1 of 20

'90s Baby

Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

In 1995, Paul Rudd had only just begun to make us all swoon with his good looks and great hair.  

2 of 20

I Love Josh!

Credit: CBS via Getty

Though he had some small roles in the early '90s, Rudd's big breakout role came when he swept us all off our feet as Josh in 1995's Clueless, alongside Alicia Silverstone. 

3 of 20

Friendship Goals

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

In 1996, Rudd joined fellow ageless wonder, Reese Witherspoon, for a selfie that might just prove they both found the Fountain of Youth.

4 of 20

Have Your Cake and Eat It Too

Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty

Though he played Josh in the movie version, in 1996, Rudd played Sonny for one episode in the Clueless TV series, this time opposite Rachel Blanchard as Cher. He also fed her this cheesecake, and we have never been more jealous. 

5 of 20

Smile for the Camera

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In 1997, Rudd rocked up to the Men In Black premiere in a classic white T-shirt. 

6 of 20

Taking a Dip

Credit: 20th Century-Fox/Getty

And then he swept Jennifer Aniston off her feet (literally) in The Object of My Affection in 1998. 

7 of 20

Sick Burns

Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

There are few people who can pull off a statement sideburn, but we'd argue that Rudd is one of them. 

8 of 20

Dashing Dude

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Something about this photo of Rudd in a tuxedo at the 1998 Met Gala just screams, "I made a deal with a vampire that I would always look this classically handsome." 

9 of 20

Star Struck

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rudd's long hair and graphic tee are a dead giveaway that this photo was taken in 1999. 

10 of 20

I See You

Credit: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Even glasses wouldn't make it easier to tell when this photo was taken (it was 2000). 

11 of 20

Blond Hair, Don't Care

Credit: Garrige Ho/South China Morning Post via Getty

In 2000, Rudd changed up his look with some blond locks for Gen-Y Cops

12 of 20

He's Got Soul

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In 2000, Rudd attended a premiere donning a pretty spectacular soul patch. 

13 of 20

Q & A

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

In 2003, Rudd got oh-so-meta when he spoke at the Actors On Acting: Theater and Film panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival. 

14 of 20

Hair He Is

Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

Those boyishly tousled locks (at the premiere of Elf in 2003) just add to the sexy.

15 of 20

Wedding Belles

Credit: NBCU Photo Bank

Rudd had a glow when he filmed Friends in 2004 alongside Lisa Kudrow. 

16 of 20

Premiere Crasher

In 2005, Rudd attended the premiere of Wedding Crashers sporting a beard. 

17 of 20

Bundled Up

Credit: J. Vespa/WireImage

Who needs a parka when we've got Paul Rudd's love to keep us warm! 

18 of 20

Hello? Is It Paul You're Looking For?

Credit: J. Vespa/WireImage

A cell phone fit for someone who would soon become Ant-Man. 

19 of 20

'Stached Away

Credit: CBS via Getty

Rudd played Brian Fantana in 2004's Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy alongside comedy heavy-hitters like Will Ferrell, David Koechner and Steve Carell and we still wish we could have been there to hear them all serenade us with their rendition of "Afternoon Delight."

20 of 20

Glow for It

Credit: J. Merritt/FilmMagic

We'd say "never change," but it seems Rudd is already taking that advice. 

By Andrea Wurzburger