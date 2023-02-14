Paul Rudd on the YouTube Clips He Watches to Cheer Up: 'I'll Go Down Rabbit Holes Like Everybody'

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor reveals to PEOPLE which types of YouTube videos give him "so much joy"

By Julie Jordan
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 03:43 PM

On the subject of the internet, Paul Rudd is just like us.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE ahead of the release of his newest Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the 53-year-old actor admits the first thing he searches for on YouTube to decompress are news bloopers — but "I'll go down rabbit holes like everybody."

"Sometimes I'll start with, like, some old clip of [John] Lennon and [Paul] McCartney on a talk show, or George Harrison singing with Paul Simon on SNL, and then I start going down George Harrison kinds of rabbit holes, or music," he adds.

Another viewing category he's a big fan of? "Anything that has people falling or things going wrong" — but, Rudd insists, "nothing brutal."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd. Michael Schwartz

"There are those kinds of videos where you want to tear your eyes away because it's so graphic and painful," he explains. "I don't really like that. But if it's somebody falling, or where the dude's jumping into the pool but it's really ice, that will just give me so much joy."

In real life, Rudd's biggest source of glee aside from his own family is his tight circle of friends.

"Any time I get to hang out with friends and laugh my head off ... there's nothing better. And the better the friend and the harder the laugh, the more contentedness it brings," he says.

Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd on the cover of PEOPLE. Michael Schwartz

The actor has had his fair share of funny fan encounters too — even when the fan in question mistakes him for another well-known brunette actor, which once happened in an airport.

"They asked me what Matt Damon was like. And I said, 'Honestly, [I'm a] big fan of his, but I don't know him,' " Rudd recalls. After the fan laughed, Rudd "realized they thought I was Ben Affleck," and when he corrected them, they weren't having it.

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Paul Rudd below

"They just thought I was messing with them and pretending like, 'Look, dude, we get it. I understand, I'm not going to bug you, but you're Ben Affleck,' " he recalls.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters Friday.

For more on Paul Rudd, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
Paul Rudd attends the HFPA and THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party at Catch LA on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Paul Rudd Offered Chris Evans Advice on Being Sexiest Man Alive: 'There's a Lot You Have to Live Up To'
Paul Rudd attends Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
Paul Rudd Says His Kids 'Don't Care' He's' Ant-Man' : 'Nor Should They'
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd Recalls Emotional Lesson Late Father Taught Him: 'It Was a Major Moment to Have with My Dad'
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd Is Still Letting 'Only Murders' Screen Time with Idol Steve Martin Sink In: 'How Lucky Am I?'
Paul Rudd attends Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
Paul Rudd Says His Son Used to Think He Worked at the Movie Theater: 'I Never Corrected Him'
heineken super bowl commercial
Paul Rudd Plays Ant-Man in Heineken 0.0 Super Bowl Commercial: 'Shrink Responsibly'
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Actor Paul Rudd talks with kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Paul Rudd Says Watching Chiefs in Super Bowl Will Be 'Stressful' but Hopes to 'Be Elated at the End'
Men’s Health March 2023 issue cover + portraits feat. Paul Rudd: photo credit: Carter Smith for Men’s Health**
Paul Rudd Says It Was 'Much Harder' to Get in Shape for New 'Ant-Man' Movie Than Previous Films
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
Paul Rudd Says Jeremy Renner Is 'Doing Well' While Recovering from Snowplow Accident: 'The Best Guy'
Look Out for the Little Guy by Scott Lang
Marvel Is Actually Publishing a Fictional Scott Lang Memoir from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Evangeline Lilly attends the Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania world premiere
Evangeline Lilly Says She Gets 'Major Cool Points' From Her Kids Playing The Wasp in 'Ant-Man'
Ant-Man
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' First Reactions Praise Jonathan Majors' 'Menacing' Villain
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors Says He and 'Best Buddy' Michael B. Jordan Talk About 'Girl Troubles'
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Douglas Joined by Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and Son Dylan at 'Ant-Man 3' Premiere
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery