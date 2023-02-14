Paul Rudd on the YouTube Clips He Watches to Cheer Up: 'I'll Go Down Rabbit Holes Like Everybody'

On the subject of the internet, Paul Rudd is just like us.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE ahead of the release of his newest Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the 53-year-old actor admits the first thing he searches for on YouTube to decompress are news bloopers — but "I'll go down rabbit holes like everybody."

"Sometimes I'll start with, like, some old clip of [John] Lennon and [Paul] McCartney on a talk show, or George Harrison singing with Paul Simon on SNL, and then I start going down George Harrison kinds of rabbit holes, or music," he adds.

Another viewing category he's a big fan of? "Anything that has people falling or things going wrong" — but, Rudd insists, "nothing brutal."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Paul Rudd. Michael Schwartz

"There are those kinds of videos where you want to tear your eyes away because it's so graphic and painful," he explains. "I don't really like that. But if it's somebody falling, or where the dude's jumping into the pool but it's really ice, that will just give me so much joy."

In real life, Rudd's biggest source of glee aside from his own family is his tight circle of friends.

"Any time I get to hang out with friends and laugh my head off ... there's nothing better. And the better the friend and the harder the laugh, the more contentedness it brings," he says.

Paul Rudd on the cover of PEOPLE. Michael Schwartz

The actor has had his fair share of funny fan encounters too — even when the fan in question mistakes him for another well-known brunette actor, which once happened in an airport.

"They asked me what Matt Damon was like. And I said, 'Honestly, [I'm a] big fan of his, but I don't know him,' " Rudd recalls. After the fan laughed, Rudd "realized they thought I was Ben Affleck," and when he corrected them, they weren't having it.

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Paul Rudd below

"They just thought I was messing with them and pretending like, 'Look, dude, we get it. I understand, I'm not going to bug you, but you're Ben Affleck,' " he recalls.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters Friday.

For more on Paul Rudd, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.