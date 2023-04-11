Paul Rudd Sent Jeremy Renner a Fake Cameo After Snowplow Accident: 'Next Time ... Let the Snow Melt'

Jeremy Renner got a surprise gag video from Paul Rudd.

The Hawkeye actor, 52, said Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that his Avengers: Endgame costar not only visited him while he was in the hospital as he recovered from his New Year's Day snowplow accident, but also kept his spirits high.

"So Rudd, who I love so much — he happened to be in town as well promoting his movie and he came by a couple times to the hospital, always just makin' my day 'cause he's one of the funniest guys around, right, Paul Rudd? And then he sent me a video message," Renner recalled.

"Anybody know 'Cameo'? Where they can pay money and a movie star can say, 'Hey, Happy Birthday!' " he continued in his conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel. "So he made a fake one."

"I didn't even ask him to. He made a fake one like I paid him money for a Cameo," Renner said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In Rudd's video, which was then played for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience, the actor hilariously referred to Jeremy as "Jerry" and spoke to him as if he had been a fan he hadn't met yet.

"Hey Jerry, I heard you were a little banged up — got into a fight with a snow blower, apparently?" Rudd, 54, jokingly said. "Anyway, I just wanted to send this video."

"It's really from the heart, and I hope you're feeling better," the Clueless actor continued. "It sounds like you are — apparently, you're a pretty tough guy. So maybe I'll get to meet you one day, and wouldn't that be something?"

"In the meantime, take care, and take it easy for a while. And next time, maybe just let the snow melt," he said with a laugh. "Feel better Jerry."

Rudd wasn't Renner's only colleague to be by his side at the hospital while he recovered. Last week, Renner told Diane Sawyer that his The Hurt Locker costar Anthony Mackie "was there at my bedside in Reno" as he recovered from his injuries. He was also visited at home by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress Evangeline Lilly.

RELATED VIDEO: Evangeline Lilly Gives Update on Jeremy Renner's Recovery: In a Wheelchair, "Laughing" with Friends

As Renner continues to recover from his injuries, his family members have rallied to support him, the actor's friend Rory Millikin told PEOPLE last week.

"His mom's here constantly. I mean, his mom moved in to take care, just like moms do. Mothers play such an incredible role of support," said Millikin. "You should see this house — it's just overflowing with nieces, nephews and cousins and siblings all the time. It's like a wonderful big family compound and everyone has played a huge role."

Renner, who is dad to 10-year-old daughter Ava, was in critical but stable condition and required multiple surgeries after the Jan. 1 accident, which left him with more than 30 broken bones, among other injuries.

Millikin recalled what it was like after the Marvel actor returned home from the hospital: "There was of gratefulness that he survived and gratefulness for his family. I think that's the best way to put it."

"He was just grateful he was here and he was grateful for the love and support of everyone, and that meant everything to him," he added. "He thinks about others, but here's the guy who's mortally wounded and he was thinking about everyone else around him. Who does that? He's just a very unique, incredible guy."