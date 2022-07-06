The actor sent 12-year-old Brody Ridder an Ant-Man helmet and has FaceTimed and texted with the boy

Paul Rudd Sends Letter to Boy Whose Classmates Wouldn't Sign His Yearbook: 'Things Get Better'

Paul Rudd, known for his lovable persona onscreen and off-, has a new friend in a 12-year-old Colorado boy.

The Ant-Man actor, 53, recently reached out to Brody Ridder, after hearing that the seventh-grader had been bullied in school and that kids had refused to sign his yearbook.

Rudd sent the boy a letter, along with a signed Ant-Man helmet. The boy's mother, Cassandra, shared images of both on Facebook, News10 reported.

"It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you're the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can't wait to see all the amazing things you're going to accomplish," Rudd wrote, according to the news outlet.

Since then, Rudd has also FaceTimed the boy and they've texted too, according to Brody's mom, Cassandra, who has documented the budding friendship on Facebook.

Cassandra first posted about the yearbook incident in late May, after picking up her son, who was upset, at school one day.

"My poor son. Doesn't seem like it's getting any better. 2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it," Cassandra wrote, and included a picture of the near-empty autograph pages.

Cassandra told The Washington Post that her son had also been bullied.

"There's kids that have pushed him and called him names," Ridder told The Post. "Brody has been through a lot."

Brody's story has since touched thousands of others throughout the country, first starting with local high school students in Westminster, Colo., who banded together to sign his yearbook, to even the Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen.