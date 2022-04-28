"[Mark] Ruffalo and [Chris] Hemsworth go, like, 'Holy s---, it's Michelle Pfeiffer.' Everyone's just looking over at her and everyone's a little bit nervous," Paul Rudd told The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Rudd Reveals His Fellow Avengers Were 'Nervous' to Meet Michelle Pfeiffer on Endgame Set

The Avengers know when they have Hollywood royalty in their presence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the 2019 box office hit, stars from all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe come together at the funeral for Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr.).

"It was the first time a lot of people were meeting each other, and it's a pretty impressive collection. I know I was going around, like, 'Oh wow, there's the Guardians crew,' and 'Oh my God, there's the Black Panther crew,'" Rudd, 53, said.

The actor continued, "and when our [Ant-Man] crew showed up, and we had Michelle Pfeiffer, it felt like, among all those Avengers, we had the coolest group."

After shooting the sad scene, Rudd's impressions were later confirmed by his famous costars.

"I remember walking around at the little mixer afterward, and having, like, [Mark] Ruffalo and [Chris] Hemsworth go, like, 'Holy s---, it's Michelle Pfeiffer.' And there was a lot of that. Everyone's just looking over at her and everyone's a little bit nervous."

Michelle Pfeiffer Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

For Pfeiffer, 63, her Marvel involvement was nothing short of unexpected, telling THR, "Like, I'm in Marvel world, who would have thought?"

Last year, the Golden Globe winner teased Ant-Man fans on Instagram as she hit the gym in preparation for the superhero film's third installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

By the looks of it, Pfeiffer won't be holding back. "Janet van Dyne entering the Quantum Realm this summer. I'll be ready," she said in a cheeky video posted to her page that also showed her running on a treadmill at a brisk pace.