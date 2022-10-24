Paul Rudd Meets Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in theaters Feb. 17

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 12:24 PM

Paul Rudd has a sizable situation to handle.

Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, showing Rudd's return as Scott Lang. Again directed by Peyton Reed, this third entry sees Jonathan Majors' villain Kang The Conqueror enter the picture after being introduced in season 1 of Loki.

After the heroes get transported into the Quantum Realm, they begin "interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible," according to a synopsis.

Kang says in the trailer, "I can get you home and give you more time if you help me. So, what's it gonna be, Ant-Man?"

Evangeline Lilly reprises her role as Hope Van Dyne, aka The Wasp, plus Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas also return as her parents Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym. Freaky actress Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Scott's grown-up daughter Cassie Lang.

NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Marvel Studios

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Reed told Entertainment Weekly in July that when making the third Ant-Man movie "we wanted to do some things differently."

He explained, "We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie."

NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Marvel Studios

"Cassie is now 18 years old and maybe Scott doesn't quite know how to relate to her as an adult because he lost those five years because of the events of Endgame," said Reed. "And we also knew that we wanted to put our heroes up against a very, very formidable opponent. I grew up reading the comics and I knew the character of Kang the Conqueror, who's one of the big, big bad characters in the comics, so to be able to put up our heroes against Kang the Conqueror was a huge thing for us."

He added, "We went big and we also went small."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters Feb. 17.

Related Articles
emma fuhrmann
Emma Fuhrmann Reacts to Being Replaced as Scott Lang's Daughter in Upcoming 'Ant-Man' Film
Jameela Jamil and Paul Rudd attend the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International
Jameela Jamil Sniffs PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd at San Diego Comic-Con
bill murray and paul rudd
Bill Murray Says He'll Be in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' : 'Some People Were Quite Surprised'
From left: Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas in "Avengers: Endgame."
Paul Rudd Reveals His Fellow Avengers Were 'Nervous' to Meet Michelle Pfeiffer on 'Endgame' Set
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer Shows Off Her Quantum Speed as She Shapes Up for 'Ant-Man' Sequel: 'I'll Be Ready'
Michael Douglas in Ant-Man
Michael Douglas Jokes It's 'Time to Grow the Goatee' as He Returns for 'Ant-Man 3'
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
WANDAVISION
'Doctor Strange 2' Director Admits He's Only Seen 'Key Moments' of 'WandaVision'
ant-man.jpg
Evangeline Lilly: 'I Don't Always Know What's Going on Completely in the Marvel Universe'
Jennifer Lawrence - Causeway Apple TV
Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Struggling Military Veteran in Emotional First Trailer for 'Causeway'
Kenan Thompson
TV Shows Canceled in 2022, Including 'The First Lady', 'Mr. Mayor' and More
HGTV star Leanne Ford with her new Pickleball set collab with Recess
Launches We Love! Leanne Ford's Pickleball Set, Plus More New Home Products
Sofia Richie/Instagram
The Celebrity Engagements of 2022
Billy Eichner Revives Billy on the Street with Paul Rudd
'Bros' Star Billy Eichner Brings Back 'Billy on the Street' After Nearly 3 Years — with Paul Rudd!
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Jennifer Lopez THE MOTHER | Official Teaser | Netflix
Jennifer Lopez Plays Deadly Assassin Saving Her Estranged Daughter in 'The Mother' Trailer