Paul Rudd has a sizable situation to handle.

Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, showing Rudd's return as Scott Lang. Again directed by Peyton Reed, this third entry sees Jonathan Majors' villain Kang The Conqueror enter the picture after being introduced in season 1 of Loki.

After the heroes get transported into the Quantum Realm, they begin "interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible," according to a synopsis.

Kang says in the trailer, "I can get you home and give you more time if you help me. So, what's it gonna be, Ant-Man?"

Evangeline Lilly reprises her role as Hope Van Dyne, aka The Wasp, plus Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas also return as her parents Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym. Freaky actress Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Scott's grown-up daughter Cassie Lang.

Marvel Studios

Reed told Entertainment Weekly in July that when making the third Ant-Man movie "we wanted to do some things differently."

He explained, "We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie."

Marvel Studios

"Cassie is now 18 years old and maybe Scott doesn't quite know how to relate to her as an adult because he lost those five years because of the events of Endgame," said Reed. "And we also knew that we wanted to put our heroes up against a very, very formidable opponent. I grew up reading the comics and I knew the character of Kang the Conqueror, who's one of the big, big bad characters in the comics, so to be able to put up our heroes against Kang the Conqueror was a huge thing for us."

He added, "We went big and we also went small."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters Feb. 17.