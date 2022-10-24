Entertainment Movies Paul Rudd Meets Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in theaters Feb. 17 By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 24, 2022 12:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Paul Rudd has a sizable situation to handle. Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, showing Rudd's return as Scott Lang. Again directed by Peyton Reed, this third entry sees Jonathan Majors' villain Kang The Conqueror enter the picture after being introduced in season 1 of Loki. After the heroes get transported into the Quantum Realm, they begin "interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible," according to a synopsis. Kang says in the trailer, "I can get you home and give you more time if you help me. So, what's it gonna be, Ant-Man?" Evangeline Lilly reprises her role as Hope Van Dyne, aka The Wasp, plus Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas also return as her parents Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym. Freaky actress Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Scott's grown-up daughter Cassie Lang. Paul Rudd Reveals His Fellow Avengers Were 'Nervous' to Meet Michelle Pfeiffer on Endgame Set Marvel Studios Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Reed told Entertainment Weekly in July that when making the third Ant-Man movie "we wanted to do some things differently." He explained, "We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie." Marvel Studios "Cassie is now 18 years old and maybe Scott doesn't quite know how to relate to her as an adult because he lost those five years because of the events of Endgame," said Reed. "And we also knew that we wanted to put our heroes up against a very, very formidable opponent. I grew up reading the comics and I knew the character of Kang the Conqueror, who's one of the big, big bad characters in the comics, so to be able to put up our heroes against Kang the Conqueror was a huge thing for us." He added, "We went big and we also went small." Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters Feb. 17.