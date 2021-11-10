Paul Rudd's Most Iconic Roles, from His Cult Classic Rom-coms to Blockbuster Marvel Movies

Rudd played a part in one of the most popular shows in television history, joining the show as Mike Hannigan, who married Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), during season 9. Years after the sitcom ended, Kudrow mused that Mike and Phoebe would've stayed together and settled somewhere in Connecticut, US Magazine reports.

"They had kids, and I think she was, like, the advocate for her kids who are a little different and all the other kids who are a little different, creating the arts program and the music thing," Kudrow said.