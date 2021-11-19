Paul Rudd looked back on his early days as an actor, including the time when he "had no money" and pulled a mattress from the dumpster to sleep on

Paul Rudd Recalls Living In 'Bad' Apartment Where He Once 'Woke Up Covered in Red Bumps'

Paul Rudd has his own Marvel film franchise, a new TV series, plus the recent title of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive — but the actor admits his life was not always so glamorous.

Rudd, 52, opened up about his early days in Hollywood on Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. During a conversation about one of his first acting roles as Kirby Philby on the series Sisters, Rudd looked back on a time when he "had no money" and was living with "a couple buddies," including one roommate named Bo.

"He lived in an apartment complex that was so bad," Rudd said, referring to Bo, whom he sincerely called "an awesome roommate" and someone he remains friends with today.

"He let me stay in his apartment because I didn't even have, really, the money to get an apartment," Rudd explained to host Seth Meyers. "And I slept on towels in his kitchen."

paul rudd Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

But his makeshift towel bed was short-lived. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star told Meyers he eventually moved into his own apartment in the same complex after he "scrounged" enough money together to afford the place.

"I didn't really have much furniture," Rudd recalled, admitting that he eventually "found a mattress out by the dumpster," a comment that made the Late Night audience audibly groan and Meyers chuckle.

Rudd continued, "I thought, 'Sweet! Free mattress.' So I just took it up to my room, and then I slept on it."

The actor was in for an unpleasant surprise after his first night on the mattress, revealing, "And then the next morning I woke up covered in red bumps."

He asked, "How's that for Sexiest Man Alive, huh?"

paul rudd Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Rudd's latest quip about being named this year's Sexiest Man Alive comes after he joked about the honor in a Nov. 22 PEOPLE cover story.

"I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' " he said. "This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

He added, "I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan," referring to Sexiest Man Alive past honorees.