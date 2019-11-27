Paul Rudd Jokes His Kids Were More Impressed with His Hot Ones Challenge Than His Marvel Movies

Paul Rudd may have had a critical part in Avengers: Endgame as Ant-Man but his kids are far more impressed by another role of his.

The Living with Yourself actor, 50, spoke to Krista Smith on her Netflix podcast Present Company about how his Hot Ones challenge remains his kids’ favorite moment.

“Oh, I think that’s a tie because my kids love Marvel and they really get a kick out of the fact that I’m in it, but boy do they love Hot Ones,” Rudd said.

The popular First We Feast show on YouTube, hosted by Sean Evans, features celebrities eating chicken wings with progressively spicy hot sauces while answering questions about their lives and careers.

Rudd managed to eat all 10 wings — including an insane combination of all 10 hot sauces for his final hot wings dab. The Ant-Man star is married to producer Julie Yaeger and the couple shares two children, son Jack and daughter Darby.

Image zoom Paul Rudd and wife Julie Yaeger with children Jack and Darby in 2015 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

“You know, I had seen some episodes of Hot Ones, but my son is 15 and then he turned my daughter onto it and she’s 10,” Rudd told Smith. “They watched a bunch of them and so when I did Hot Ones it was my kids who were really, really excited about it.”

“They would always say, ‘Are you gonna do it? Are you gonna do it?’ And when I got to do it they would say, ‘So, next week, that’s when you’re going on?'” Rudd continued. “I brought all of the bottles of hot sauce home because I knew my son would want to try them, and he and a buddy of his came over to the house and they did it, they did their own Hot Ones challenge and it took my kids down for about three days.”

He added, “He couldn’t, he felt awful for three days, he also drank a ton of milk — I didn’t drink any milk or any water. I was surprised by that, I wasn’t expecting it. But yeah, my kid drank a ton of it and I don’t think that did him any favors.”

Rudd currently stars in the Netflix show Living with Yourself, in which he plays a man who undergoes a mysterious treatment only to discover that he has been replaced with a better version of himself.

Living with Yourself is now on Netflix.