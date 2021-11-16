"Come on, he's Keanu, I'd vote for him," said Rudd, who was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

Paul Rudd Jokes His Wife Would Have Chosen Keanu Reeves as Sexiest Man Alive: 'I'd Vote for Him'

Paul Rudd now holds the title of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2021, but if you ask his wife, someone else may have been more deserving of the role.

Rudd, 52, who was named this year's Sexiest Man Alive last week, opened up about receiving the honor in an interview with Extra on Tuesday. The actor has been married to his wife, producer Julie Yaeger, since 2003, but Rudd quipped that after all that time together, Yaeger, 53, still wouldn't have voted for him if she had the chance to cast her ballot for Sexiest Man Alive.

"No, she would have voted for Keanu Reeves," he told Extra, joking, "Come on, he's Keanu, I'd vote for him."

Rudd and Reeves, 57, previously worked together on the 2016 short film Anyone Can Quantum. While they did not appear on screen together, Reeves narrated the project, while Rudd faced off against Stephen Hawking in a game of chess.

Although Reeves has never been crowned Sexiest Man Alive, he was up for the honor in 1994, when PEOPLE chose three front-runners: Reeves, Hugh Grant and Jim Carrey. In a TV special titled People's Sexiest Man Alive 2015: 30 Years of Sexy, former PEOPLE editor Jess Cagle revealed that Reeves would have won the honor if the magazine had chosen a winner that year.

When Rudd was first named Sexiest Man Alive, he told PEOPLE, "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

Rudd, who shares two children with Yaeger — Jack, 17, and Darby, 12 — told PEOPLE he feels the most like himself at home with his family.

"When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I'm that," he said. "I just hang out with my family when I'm not working. That's what I kind of like the most."

The Ant-Man star also spilled about Yaeger's initial reaction to his title, describing her as "stupefied," when she first heard the news.