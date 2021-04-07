Paul Rudd Is Tormented by Adorable (and Sinister!) Marshmallow Ghosts in Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip

Paul Rudd is facing adorably sinister ghosts in a new clip from the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The clip shows Rudd, who plays Mr. Grooberson in the film, picking out ice cream and checking out syrup flavors before he runs into an impossible sight: a miniature-sized Stay Puft marshmallow ghost.

In fact, he's suddenly in the midst of dozens of mini-Pufts as they do all sorts of sinister things like roast each other over a fire and tuck each other into a s'more.

It all goes down in a new clip from the movie, which has a new release date of November 11. The third movie in the original Ghostbusters franchise — set in the same universe as the first two and not the 2016 all-female reboot — was originally set to come out in July 2020 before the COVID-19 health crisis forced a major delay.

Paul Rudd Ghostbusters Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Sony Pictures

Set 30 years after ghost sightings ended, the story follows Callie (The Leftovers' Carrie Coon), a financially strapped mother who moves her two children — Phoebe (Captain Marvel's Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard) to small-town Oklahoma, and an abandoned farmhouse left behind by her dead father.

The first trailer for the movie didn't explicitly state the identity of Callie's dead father, but the Ghostbusters jumpsuit branded with the name "Dr. Egon Spengler" found by Phoebe in her grandfather's secret lab seems to indicate that it's the character played by the late Harold Ramis.