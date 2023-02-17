Watch Paul Rudd Answer Prank Call from Longtime Friend Olivia Colman on Radio Show

Olivia Colman said she emailed the radio show "and said, 'Would it be alright to do a prank on Paul?' "

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 01:43 PM
Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening; Olivia Colman attends Paddington's fundraiser for refugee children in support of UNICEF at BAFTA
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Paul Rudd got an unexpected phone call from pal Olivia Colman.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor, 53, received a prank call from longtime friend Colman, 49, while he was on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show with host Greg James. The actress — disguised as a caller with a different accent — called to ask Rudd a jokingly passive aggressive question.

"Hiya Paul, I'm a huge fan," she started. "I just wanted to pick your brains. So what would you do if you had a really good mate, like, for over 20 years, and this friend, he doesn't live in England but he's come to England and hasn't told you about it."

While Rudd was listening intently at first, ready to give his advice, he started to get worried when Colman drew on the specifics of his own visit.

She continued, "And then not only has he not told you about it, he's come onto a radio show. What would you do?"

Rudd sucked in a nervous deep breath and started answering with "oh my God," followed by "oh no," as he realized the caller was likely talking about him. Colman went on to ask if he would be offended.

"Personally, if it's me? Absolutely not," Rudd joked. "I tend to give everybody the benefit of the doubt."

James asked Colman to reveal her true identity, to which Rudd was pleasantly surprised and in awe of how Colman "really can do every accent."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The two reflected on their decades-long friendship, including the sweet story of how they met during their humble beginnings.

"We were doing a play together and Paul used to come and stay on the floor of our rubbish flat in South London and come for Sunday lunch and things," Colman recalled. "Paul was properly in the play and I had about two lines I think."

When Colman heard that Rudd was visiting her favorite morning radio show, she knew she had to do something to pull her old friend's leg. "I emailed Greg and said, 'Would it be alright to do a prank on Paul?' " the Oscar winner said. "And he said 'Hell yeah.' "

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
Marvel Studios

Rudd appeared on the show to promote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5 and the third installment in the Ant-Man series.

"In very generalized terms, as you see in Quantumania, it's about setting up the big overarching thread that will go through the next phases," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently told Entertainment Weekly.

"Not every film in the Infinity Saga focused on the Infinity Stones or Thanos, and it'll be the same across five and six. But we're gearing up," he continued. "People will get a taste of this in a big way in Quantumania as we lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, which I'm extremely excited for."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Paul Rudd attends the GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE World Premiere on November 15, 2021 in New York City
Paul Rudd's 2 Kids: Everything He's Said About Fatherhood
Chris Pratt (L) and US writer Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive for Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World celebration event
Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Enjoy 'Awesome' Outing at Super Nintendo World
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' Family 'Closer Than Ever' amid FTD Diagnosis: They're Making 'Positive Memories' (Source)
Tim Meadows, Tina Fey Mean Girls
Tina Fey Says She and Tim Meadows Will Both Reprise Their 'Mean Girls' Roles in Movie Musical
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
How to Watch 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', Including When It Will Likely Be on Disney+
Tetris — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
'Tetris' Trailer: Taron Egerton Stars in Movie About Thrilling Real-Life Story Behind Hit Video Game
Evangeline Lilly Says She Turned Down Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman: 'I Had No Desire'
Evangeline Lilly Recalls Turning Down Joss Whedon's 'Wonder Woman' : 'I Had No Desire'
Bruce Willis attending the Glass European Premiere held at the Curzon Mayfair, London
Selma Blair, Queen Latifah and More Stars Send 'So Much Love' After Bruce Willis FTD Diagnosis
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' Family Says It's a 'Relief' to 'Finally Have a Clear Diagnosis' of His Condition
Sean Penn attends CORE Gala 2022: A Gala Dinner To Benefit CORE's Crisis Response Efforts Across The World; Robin Wright attends the Netflix "House of Cards" FYSEE Event
Robin Wright Says She's Not Back with Ex Sean Penn but 'We're Always Gonna Be a Family'
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Recalls Bonding with Lisa Marie Presley: 'There Was No Filter of How She Felt'
Tyler Perry speaks during the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell
Tyler Perry Donating $750K to Help Low-Income Senior Citizens in Atlanta Avoid Displacement
Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch, 'One Million Years B.C.' Actress and Hollywood Sex Symbol, Dead at 82
Steven Spielberg, left, and Tom Cruise attend the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon
Steven Spielberg Praises Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' : 'You Saved Hollywood's Ass'
justin long and kate bosworth
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Celebrate Valentine's Day Together: 'My Crush, All Day, Every Day'
Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Share a Close Laugh on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.