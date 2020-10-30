Paul Rudd Hands Out Cookies in the Rain to New York Voters Waiting in Line to Cast Early Ballots
The actor was seen in footage shared on Twitter handing out Milk Bar cookies to people waiting in the rain to vote
Paul Rudd is doing his part to make the early voting line a little sweeter.
The 51-year-old actor joined voters waiting in line at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to hand out cookies to those waiting to cast their early ballots — in the rain.
In footage shared on Twitter by Guster drummer Brian Rosenworcel, Rudd was seen handing out cookies from the popular sweets store Milk Bar and posing with voters in line, despite heavy rain that prompted many to hold up umbrellas.
Wearing a face mask and plastic gloves to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Avengers star can be heard saying, "I want to say thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part," to people in line.
Rudd's act of kindness quickly went viral online, with many others who were present sharing photos and videos with the actor — and their cookies.
"Paul Rudd is handing out cookies to early voters voting in the rain @ Barclay's Center. I like him x100 more," one voter shared on Twitter along with a selfie with the AntMan star. Another added, "Paul Rudd, love of my life, is standing outside Barclays Center right now thanking early voters for showing up in the rain and handing out cookies.#VOTE"
Last week, Rudd and several of his Marvel costars assembled for a virtual fundraiser in support of Joe Biden.
In addition to Rudd, the Biden campaign’s "Voters Assemble" event featured Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, and Zoë Saldana for some Marvel trivia and a question and answer session.
The voters in Brooklyn on Thursday are among the more than 80 million Americans to cast an early ballot ahead of Election Day on November 3 — which is more than 58 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election, according to the U.S. Elections Project.